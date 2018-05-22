Nectar’s adjustable bed frame comes with a NASA-inspired Zero Gravity setting

Share

Who says you have to be horizontal to sleep? Certainly not Nectar, the bed in a box brand that is on a mission to bring its customers the ultimate in comfort. But it’s not just about the mattress for Nectar — rather, the company is taking a holistic look at your entire sleeping experience, and to that end, has unveiled the new adjustable bed frame that lets you decide exactly how horizontal (or not) you want to be when you’re looking to get some shut-eye.

Capable of being adjusted at the push of a button, the frame will allow you to customize your sleeping position in minute detail. You can bring your head and torso up in order to read or watch television, or raise your legs so that you’re emulating the feel of an in-bed ottoman. Each part of the bed can be raised separately or together for maximum customization.

Not only can you adjust the bed frame, but you can also get it to give you a massage. While you likely won’t be able to feel it all that deeply through your mattress, the Nectar adjustable bed frame purports to offer three-zone massage to help lull you to sleep. There are also USB plugs so that you can feed your smartphone addiction, and a wireless remote to make controlling the entirety of your home office — or bed, whatever — a breeze.

But what Nectar seems most proud of in this bed frame is its Zero Gravity setting. Sleepers can select a specific configuration that is said to be the one “NASA scientists found was best for astronauts headed into space,” the company told Digital Trends. The Zero Gravity position purports to relieve pressure on the back, as well as improve circulation so that you wake up feeling properly refreshed and rested.

Despite the high-tech nature of the frame, setup appears to be quite simple. It’s delivered to your door in just three pieces — the only thing you need to do is screw in two legs. There are neither tools nor handymen required, so hopefully, you can fall asleep almost immediately after receiving your new piece of furniture.

Nectar has had quite an impressive year since it launched in 2016, having sold 50,000 beds in just 12 months, and having generated more than $55 million in revenue. The company expects this figure to balloon to $300 million by year’s end. Part of the firm’s success is likely attributable to its impressive customer service promises. For example, all Nectar products offer a 365-night risk-free trial and a forever warranty. So really, if you’re curious about what Zero Gravity sleep feels like, there’s no risk in just checking out this new adjustable frame.