Typically, when you think of an adjustable bed base, you think of something fairly static. The top can be moved upward to give your body a reclining position, and some adjustable bases can elevate your knees for extra comfort and relief for those of us with tight or sore lower backs. However, one new adjustable bed base is elevating the idea of the adjustable bed base.

The Layla Adjustable Base has all of your typical adjustable bed base features, such as giving sleepers the ability to elevate the shoulders and the knees, but it’s also giving you many, many more functions, especially if you choose the adjustable plus model.

If you wake up from a deep sleep in the middle of the night and want to elevate your shoulders or knees to help you get back to sleep, the last thing you’ll want to do is get out of bed, likely waking up your partner if you share a bed, and once the bed is in the position you’d like, you’re wide awake. This adjustable bed base, however, will move at the touch of a button. It comes with both a remote and an app for your smartphone, and the top of the base even retracts a bit to ensure it doesn’t scrape your wall when it returns to a flat position.

Switch to Zero Gravity mode, inspired by NASA engineering, which gives you the feeling of weightlessness and helps you relax your spine and muscles, or anti-snore position, which puts the body in a position to open the airway and quell snoring. The base also integrates with Alexa and Google Home, so simply call out the position you’d like your bed in so it’s ready before you even get into your bedroom.

Sleeping preferences vary widely, which is why it can be difficult to find the perfect mattress for you, but for those of us who work in an office environment and have tighter backs, necks and shoulders from hunching over a desk all day, sleeping in a reclining position with the knees up can have a plethora of benefits. It helps ease tension in the lower back and encourages better blood flow throughout the night. It increases the chances that you’ll wake up feeling relaxed, comfortable and pain-free.

But the reclining position isn’t the only health benefit this bed base offers. The plus model of this base comes with a vibrating mode that has a motor that gently massages your head, feet, or both. Let the massage lull you to sleep, and you can set an auto-off timer so it doesn’t run all night long. Both the base and plus models come with four USB charging ports, two on each side of your bed, so you can keep your phone charged up and close by as you sleep.

The plus model also features under-bed lighting. This is useful for sleepers who often wake up and need to get out of bed at night and need lighting without turning on your bright bedside lamp.

Both the base and plus models come in twin XL, queen, king, and split king sizes. The split king is ideal for co-sleepers on different schedules; just purchase two twin XL Layla Mattresses and one of you can stay up to read while the other turns in early. The standard model starts at $899 for a twin XL or $1,398 for a king and split king, and the adjustable plus starts at $1,099 for a twin XL and goes up to $2,198 for the king and split king.

With the holiday season in full swing, this is a great gift for yourself or a loved one, whether they simply want to sleep better or they love having the latest technology, both of which the Layla Adjustable Base can provide.

