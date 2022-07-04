4th of July Mattress Sales: Get a Casper for $195 and more

The summer is in full swing, which means the 4th of July will be here before you know it. And it’s hard to imagine a better way to celebrate Independence Day than by taking advantage of all of the incredible 4th of July sales that are happening today. Most noteworthy are the 4th of July mattress sales, which are perfect for anyone who missed the plethora of deals on mattresses on Memorial Day.

4th of July Mattress Sales: Best Deals Today

Casper Snug Memory Foam Mattress — From $195

Casper Essential Mattress — From $336

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress — From $399

Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress ––From $499

Layla Memory Foam Mattress — From $599

Dream Cloud Mattress — From $699

Tuft & Needle Original Memory Foam Mattress — From $745

Saatva Classic Mattress — From $887

Nolah Evolution Hybrid Mattress — From $999

Helix Midnight Luxe Memory Foam Mattress — From $1,099

Tempur-Adapt Adaptive Foam Mattress — From $1,899

Casper Snug Memory Foam Mattress — From $195

Why Buy

Affordable

Two layers of Casper memory foam

Ultra-low profile

Fast shipping

Even though the Casper Snug Mattress is one of the most affordable options on the market, that does not mean it doesn’t live up to the standard we have all come to expect from Casper’s super comfy mattresses. The Casper Snug Mattress, which was formerly sold at Target locations, is an incredibly popular base-level foam mattress that embodies everything you could possibly need in a low-profile, memory foam mattress at an astoundingly low price.

The Snug Mattress is made from two layers of plush memory foam; the bottom layer was made to deliver soothing support throughout the night while the top layer is made from breathable, open-cell foam that was hand-picked to help keep you cool all night long. Though the Casper Snug mattress boasts no frills, that hasn’t stopped it from selling out time and time again. There are still several sizes of the Casper Snug Mattress in stock, and every Snug Mattress ships for free within one to two business days.

Casper does mattresses all day every day, and they believe so deeply in their products that the Snug Mattress comes with a 10-year limited warranty, so you never have to worry about having any issues with yours. Because of the Snug’s super low profile, your brand-new mattress will work perfectly with your favorite cozy sheets or will be easy to fit if you decide to splurge on some new ones. Our days are so often shaped by how we spend our nights, and Casper’s Snug Mattress is priced to perfection, making it so much more affordable to instantly improve our nights. If you have been on the fence about upgrading your mattress due to finances, now is the time to take advantage of a great mattress at an even better price.

Casper Essential Mattress — From $336

Why Buy

Three layers of foam support

Budget-friendly

Five-year limited mattress warranty

Made from breathable materials

If you are considering Casper’s entry-level Snug Mattress but are curious about taking it up just a notch, then it might be worth checking out the Casper Essential Mattress. The Essential Mattress is truly everything you need in a memory foam mattress at a price that is still low enough to not break the bank.

The Essential Mattress is constructed from three layers of plush, durable foam. The first was designed to deliver support, the second to provide maximum breathability, and the third for bounce. Casper’s memory foam was made to cradle your pressure points and support your body all night long, providing extra support to your joints, neck, and back. The open-cell design and breathable materials that make up the Essential Mattress ensure that you stay cool while you rest. Casper’s layer of base foam is the perfect foundation for the plush top layers and gives you just a little bit more durability all the way around. This mattress was made with affordable, better sleep in mind.

Casper ships all its mattresses for free, and the Essential mattress ships in one to two days, so instantly improved sleep is not far off. The Essential Mattress comes with a five-year limited mattress warranty, so you know your mattress is covered if anything should happen. The Essential Mattress, just like the Casper Snug Mattress, is the ideal depth to fit standard sheets, so putting your favorite bedding on your brand-new mattress is a breeze. The Casper Essential Mattress won’t be available for long, and certainly not at this incredible price, so scoop yours up while still can and sleep soundly knowing you stayed within your mattress-buying budget.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress — From $399

Why Buy

Created with maximum airflow in mind

365-night home trial

Five layers of premium materials

Forever warranty

If high-quality sleep at a wildly low price sounds appealing to you, you might want to consider checking out The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress. Nectar’s entry-level, bestselling mattress is perfect for back sleepers, side sleepers, and stomach sleepers, and will keep you cozy and comfortable all night long.

Available in all six standard sizes, the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress ships in two to four business days, but that’s not even the best part of this deal. Each Nectar Mattress ships with a bundle of accessories that includes a sheet set, mattress protector, and cooling pillow. The mattress itself is made from five layers of high-quality materials that will have you sleeping more deeply right away, increasing your energy level and boosting your mood. The bottom layer is made from a shift-resistant lower cover, which was created to keep your mattress together regardless of how much you move throughout the night. The stay-stable base layer is made from seven inches of standard foam and sits atop the lower cover—this layer provides comfort and support for every layer above it. In the middle, the dynamic support layer is made from two inches of dynamically adjusting foam, which is ideal for bounce. Then comes Nectar’s smart layer, which consists of three inches of gel-infused memory foam made from phase-change material. The top layer is Nectar’s cool, breathable polyblend fabric cover that delivers maximum airflow throughout the night.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress comes with a 365-night home trial, so you have an entire year to see why this mattress just keeps flying off the virtual shelves. It also comes with a Forever Warranty, so you know Nectar has you taken care of every single night.

Cocoon by Sealy The Chill Mattress — From $499

Why Buy

Motion isolation

100-night trial

Phase-change material

10 inches of memory foam

For as long as anyone can remember, Sealy has been the first brand you think of when you think about mattresses. Cocoon by Sealy’s The Chill Mattress is Sealy’s latest foray into the world of affordable memory foam mattresses and it’s also a fantastic reminder of why Sealy has continued to reign supreme after over 100 years in the mattress industry. Made from ten inches of solid foam, The Chill Mattress provides incredible motion isolation, keeping you and your partner sleeping soundly no matter how much the other may move throughout the night

Sealy’s Perfect Fit memory foam was made to adapt to everybody’s individual body shape. Regardless of whether you are a back sleeper, a side sleeper, or a stomach sleeper, you will feel super supported by The Chill Mattress. The mattress’s stretch-knit cover is constructed from Sealy’s own Phase Change Material, which collects and then disperses heat. With The Chill Mattress, your nights are as chill as it gets. Literally.

Best of all, The Chill Mattress ships for free and comes with a 100-night trial, giving you over three months to decide if it’s the right mattress for you. The Chill Mattress also works seamlessly with any kind of bed frame or base, especially Sealy’s own Cocoon Foundation or Ease Power Base. As part of this incredible deal, every Cocoon mattress comes with a gift bundle that includes a pillow and sheets. More importantly, The Chill Mattress won’t break the bank. It’s no surprise that even after all these years, Sealy is still at the top of its game.

Layla Memory Foam Mattress — From $599

Why Buy

Variable Support

Ultra-cool sleep

120-night trial

Antimicrobial copper gel memory foam

If your number one goal is staying cool throughout the night, then you should definitely take Layla’s Memory Foam Mattress into consideration. The only mattress on the list that is infused with copper, the Memory Foam Mattress was named 2022’s Best Cooling Mattress by Forbes and Best Mattress Overall by US News. The unique foam of the Layla Mattress dampens motion, so you can move around as much as you’d like during the night without ever risking waking your partner.

Layla’s signature copper-infused memory foam gives you support like none other. The copper gel contained within the foam was made to respond to pressure, so it stays soft, both contouring and cradling your entire body while delivering maximum support and deep compression where you need it the most. But copper does so much more than that. The benefit of the copper-infused gel foam is that copper is also incredibly conductive, which makes it easy for your mattress to draw heat away from your body, ensuring that you sleep cool as a cucumber each and every night. Copper is also antimicrobial, so it creates a natural antimicrobial barrier to stop odor-causing bacteria from taking over your mattress. Who knew copper was so powerful?!

On top of everything else, the Layla Memory Foam Mattress is flappable, so you can choose between a soft sleep surface or a firm one on a whim, giving you two mattresses in one! This will dramatically increase the lifespan of your mattress. Each Layla Memory Foam Mattress also ships with two free pillows, and even if you decide to return it during your 120-night trial, the memory foam pillows are yours to keep. If you are thinking about giving Layla a try, just remember that you really have got nothing to lose and potentially two really awesome pillows to gain.

The Dream Cloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress — From $699

Why Buy

Maximum support

14-inch height

Lifetime warranty

365-night home trial

If there is one thing that’s for sure, it’s that the Dream Cloud Mattress definitely lives up to its name. The Dream Cloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress was created to give you the coolest sleep you’ve ever had, while simultaneously delivering you maximum support. You could also say that sleeping on this mattress is like … sleeping on a cloud.

At 14 inches tall, The Dream Cloud’s Luxury Hybrid Mattress stands out from the pack, and that’s due to the layers of luxury memory foam that make up this incredible mattress. The bottom layer is made from a layer of targeted-support coils that are made up of innerspring, individually wrapped coils that adapt to your unique body shape. Then, the super-durable base layer comes next, which makes sure that everything above it is functionally optimally. The middle layer is Dream Cloud’s “Sink-In-Just-Right” Layer, which makes sure that you sink into your mattress as if it were an actual cloud without feeling as if you’ve been swallowed by the mattress. The second to top layer is made from pressure-relief comfort gel memory foam that contours to your body. On top, you will find Dream Cloud’s “Soft-To-The-Touch” cover, which is made of a luxurious combination of cashmere and quilted foam. There is so much comfort packed into this reasonably priced mattress.

Dream Cloud Luxury Hybrid Mattresses each ship with a number of bonus accessories, including a cooling pillow, sheet set, and mattress protector, so you will sleep better than you ever could have imagined. Dream Cloud also offers a 365-night trial, so you have a full year to make up your mind. Each mattress comes with a lifetime warranty, so Dream Cloud has truly got your back. Every mattress also comes with free shipping, free returns, and no contact delivery. Dream Cloud truly has thought of everything, so you’ve got nothing to lose.

Tuft & Needle Original Memory Foam Mattress — From $745

Why Buy

Bounce-back support

Open-cell cooling technology

Great for back and stomach sleepers

Two layers of foam

Tuft & Needle’s Original Memory Foam Mattress has a staggering number of five-star reviews, and based on the combination of quality, features, and price, that doesn’t come as much of a surprise. The Original Memory Foam mattress is made from two layers of high-quality memory foam and is undeniably plush. The top layer consists of three inches of Tuft & Needle’s Adaptive foam, which is the company’s own patented, extra-durable blend. Adaptive foam cradles your body, providing relief to all your pressure points and ensuring that you are supported all night long. Thanks to Tuft & Needle’s Open-Cell Cooling Technology, which increases air circulation throughout the mattress, you will stay cooler than cool while you sleep.

One reason that people tend to avoid foam mattresses is because of the belief that deep body impressions will form over time, but Tuft & Needle has got that covered. The bounce-back support in the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress prevents body impressions, making this the perfect mattress for people with more than one preferred sleeping position. Back sleepers and stomach sleepers will especially love this particular model.

Every Tuft & Needle mattress is accompanied by a 100-night trial, so you have over three months to try it out and see if the Original Memory Foam Mattress is the mattress of your dreams. When you do decide that you love it, it also comes with a 10-year limited warranty, so you are covered if something happens. The Tuft & Needle Original Memory Foam mattress always ships for free in just a day or two, so you won’t have to wait very long to start experiencing significantly better and cooler sleep.

Saatva Classic Mattress — From $887

Why Buy

Innerspring and memory foam hybrid

3-inch Euro pillow top

Promotes increased airflow

Comes in three levels of firmness

Before the age of memory foam mattresses that could be delivered to your doorstep in a box, mattresses were almost universally made from springs. In the last several years, memory foam mattresses have gained popularity, but Saatva has created a mattress that is stiff competition for its memory foam counterparts. The Saatva Classic Mattress is the foam and innerspring hybrid that you never knew you needed, but one night on this mattress and your sleep will never be the same.

The Saatva Classic Mattress was made with the perfect combination of an innovative dual-coil innerspring design that ensures maximum durability and memory foam, which keeps your entire body feeling contoured and secure throughout the night. Each Saatva coil is individually pocketed, so they are incredibly responsive to the shape of your body, giving you customized support with every movement.

The beauty of this mattress is that it’s as plush and cozy as it is well-constructed. The Saatva Classic Mattress comes with a three-inch Euro pillow top, which is just as cozy as it is supportive. It also comes in three different levels of firmness, so you can choose which best suits your sleep needs: soft, luxury firm, and firm. The Saatva Classic Mattress features a super breathable organic cotton cover that promotes increased airflow, dispersing your body heat so you stay cool all night long. While memory foam mattresses are incredibly comfortable, Saatva has ensured that innerspring mattresses are no longer a thing of the past. If you are interested in finding a mattress that incorporates the best of both worlds, the Saatva Classic Mattress might be the right way to go.

Nolah Evolution Hybrid Mattress — From $999

Why Buy

Patended HDMax Tri-Zone Coils

Uses AirFoamICE for a cool night’s sleep

15 inches tall

Rated 2022’s Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment

Nolah’s number one bestselling mattress is the Nolah Evolution 15-inch, and after sleeping on it, it’s hard to imagine that you wouldn’t see why. This mattress is the epitome of high tech, which was it was rated 2022’s Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment. This mattress is the perfect blend of maximum technology and optimum comfort. It uses a combination of Nolah’s own AirFoam and extra cooling graphite-infused AirFoamICE to make sure that you sleep cool as a cucumber. The Nolah Evolution also features a high thermal conductivity Euro topper that works in tandem with its cool touch cover to draw heat away from your body, and the breathable border gusset is just waiting to dissipate excess heat.

Even more impressive are Nolah’s patented HDMax Tri-Zone coils, which deliver targeted relief to all of your common pressure points, ensuring that your sleep is more regenerative and refreshing. The coils are divided into three groups and each one is individually wrapped, allowing them to easily respond to movement and weight distribution. The Evolution Mattress is best known for perfectly aligning your spine regardless of whether you prefer to sleep on your side, your back, or your stomach.

This mattress is as durable as it is advanced; it’s reinforced with seven-layer construction, which includes a recycled plant fiber foundation layer responsible for stabilizing the support coils. The mattress core is encased in E.D.G.E. high-density foam grid, which gives you maximum edge support, making the mattress that much more durable. Between its construction and lifetime warranty, you can rest assured that this mattress was built to last.

Helix Midnight Luxe Memory Foam Mattress — From $1,099

Why Buy

Zoned lumbar support

Pressure point relief for side sleepers

Premium quilted pillow top

Two free pillows

Side sleepers rejoice! Helix has created the perfect mattress made precisely for you. The Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress is, without a doubt, the mattress that you have been dreaming about. This luxurious, ultra-comfy mattress comes with zoned lumbar support, creating enhanced contouring throughout the night. If you’re a side sleeper, especially one who is known to toss and turn, this mattress is the upgrade you’ve been searching for. The luxe memory foam provides pressure point relief at your hips and shoulders, making sure that you sleep more deeply, staying put a little bit longer.

Each Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress purchase is accompanied by a choice between two different cooling covers. You can opt for the ultra-breathable, moisture-wicking Tencel cover, which was designed to give you the best possible airflow, or Helix’s GlacioTex Cooling Cover, which effortlessly draws heat away from your body, making sure that you stay cozy and cool. Best of all, both options are totally hypoallergenic. The mattress’s premium quilted pillow top ensures maximum plush comfort.

The Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress stands a full two inches taller than the standard Helix mattress, and it’s within those two inches that Helix has packed maximum comfort. It is CertiPUR-U.S. certified, so you can rest assured that your mattress is free from all types of harmful chemicals. Additionally, every Helix mattress comes with a ten or fifteen-year warranty, and two free pillows, and they are all made right in the United States. If you’re still not sure if you’re ready to take the leap, remember that Helix offers free shipping within the U.S. as well as no contact delivery. They offer a 100-night sleep trial, so you have over three months to make up your mind before it’s officially yours to keep. Chances are, however, that’s not going to be a problem once you give it a try.

Tempur-Adapt Adaptive Foam Mattress — From $1,899

Why Buy

Adaptive support

Pressure relief

Motion absorption

90-night trial

If you are searching for the best of the best when it comes to high-quality ultra-luxe sleep, look no further than Tempur-Pedic. Tempur-Adapt is Temper-Pedic’s bestselling mattress and also happens to be the most highly recommended bed in America. A Tempur-Pedic mattress is certainly an investment, but if you are in the position to make a big change with a substantial budget, it’s hard to find a better mattress than the Tempur-Adapt.

The Tempur-Adapt mattress was created to adapt and respond to your unique weight, shape, and temperature, delivering you custom comfort throughout the night while you sleep. This mattress was engineered to relieve pressure from your joints, back, and neck. The force of your body becomes fully absorbed by the mattress, giving you a deeper, more regenerative sleep. This mattress is even better for partners who share a bed, because the Tempur-Adapt features unparalleled motion absorption, which isolates movements during the night so that your partner is undisturbed, no matter how much you move.

While it’s hard to imagine that you’d ever want to return the Tempur-Adapt, Tempur-Pedic offers all of its customers a 90-night trial just to be safe. Tempur-pedic also offers complimentary white glove delivery along with a 10-year warranty on every mattress, so you won’t stay up all night worrying about what would happen if something goes wrong. If you are in pursuit of the best sleep you will ever have, you don’t have to search beyond Tempur-Pedic.

Mattress sales and shopping FAQ

Purchasing a mattress is one of the biggest investments you’re likely to make. The quality of your sleep is so important, so it’s a decision that isn’t to be made lightly. Before taking the plunge and buying a brand-new mattress, consider all of the factors that go into securing the best possible deal.

When are the best mattress sales?

While mattresses will regularly go on sale throughout the year, the best deals of the year frequently happen in May. This is because many manufacturers release brand new mattress products in the summer, so any inventory that remains of earlier models typically goes on sale. Stay informed about all of your favorite brands and watch their social media and websites for sale updates. While many mattresses are on sale in the springtime, many mattress retailers have models that are tried-and-true and have been around for years, and may go on sale around major holidays, like Labor Day, and Christmas. The best sale is always the one that is happening when you really need something, so if you’re in the market for a new mattress stay tuned because there’s bound to be a sale on a mattress you love soon.

Where are the best mattress sales?

The best mattress sales can be difficult to spot if you aren’t looking properly. Most of the time, you will be able to find the best deals by shopping directly from manufacturers. By staying on top of the websites and social media of all of your favorite mattress brands, you are sure to spot good deals when they come around. Another recommendation is that when you have the time and access, try out the mattress in person preemptively. For example, if you are considering purchasing a Casper mattress next time on goes on sale, find a Casper store and see which model you like. This way, when you do find the best mattress sales, you know exactly what you want and you’re ready to add to the cart. You will never again miss the deal of your dreams!

How much should you spend on a mattress?

It’s nearly impossible to suggest how much each individual should spend on a mattress. In truth, you spend so much time sleeping and sleep is so important to our overall health, both physical and mental, that it’s difficult to put a price tag on that value. However, not everyone has a limitless budget when it comes to upgrading their mattress. The best way to think about how much to spend on a mattress is to consider how much you can comfortably afford and go from there. While it is not necessary for most people to go into debt to purchase a quality mattress, it’s worth splurging for the best one you can afford. That is doubly true for people who suffer from injuries, back pain, joint pain, neck pain, or sleep issues. Mattresses can range from $200 all the way up to several thousands of dollars, so there’s a wide range of possibilities available. Begin by figuring out what sort of budget makes the most sense for you, and then consider what features matter the most to you. If you’re a warm sleeper, prioritize a mattress that dissipates heat. If you need pressure point relief, concentrate your search on products that will service that need. The truth is you should spend exactly what feels right to you on your mattress. There is absolutely no one-size-fits-all approach.

Should you shop 4th of July mattress sales or wait until Prime Day?

Now that Amazon has finally announced Prime Day 2022, which will take place on July 12 and July 13, you may be tempted to hold out for your new mattress until then, anticipating the lowest prices of the year. While Amazon undoubtedly will have incredible deals on so many categories of items, believe it or not, mattresses don’t actually happen to be one of them. Mattress retailers across the country are known for their unbeatable holiday prices, and 4th of July is no different. If you had a chance to spot our Memorial Day mattress deals, then you already have an idea of what to expect, but those who haven’t should know that these deals are the best around. Shop Prime Day for all of your electronics and small household appliance needs, but our money’s on 4th of July sales for mattresses.

If you’re trying to decide between mattress shopping during the 4th of July or Prime Day deals, to us it’s a no-brainer.

