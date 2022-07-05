The 4th of July sales are offering shoppers the first big chance of the season to take home must-have tech, home appliances, and more at rock-bottom prices. With every retailer claiming to have the best 4th of July sales available, tracking down the cheapest 4th of July deals can seem like an impossible task. There’s another catch, too, as Prime Day is back on its normal July scheduling this year — just a week after the 4th of July — and that’s another sale you don’t want to miss. The good news is that with 4th of July sales and Prime Day deals rolling out nearly back-to-back, shoppers can look forward to Black Friday in July, and we’re here to help you navigate it all. Here’s everything you need to know about the 4th of July sales and whether the Prime Day sales are worth waiting for instead.

Best 4th of July Sales 2022

: Amazon hasn’t kicked off an official 4th of July sale since Prime Day is right around the corner, but it has discounted a number of must-have electronics and appliances (even more than usual) among its early Prime Day deals.

Best Buy's 4th of July sale is still happening, bringing steep discounts on home essentials such as dishwashers, refrigerators, and washer-dryers. You can also get a free $100 gift card with appliance package purchases of $1,499 or more.

Like Target, Walmart is another go-to place if selection is what you desire. Its 4th of July Rollback event is offering up juicy savings on clothing, toys, video games, electronics, home essentials, outdoor goods, and just about everything else.

Live Last updated July 05, 2022 6:47 AM Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 — $1400, was $1800 It took a few tries, but Samsung finally nailed its new folding phone formula with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Its innovative design features two displays -- one on the front and a large fold-out display when you open the phone up -- that provides a lot of versatility and utility. The phone practically opens up into a mini tablet, and it's great for serious smartphone power-users. It's pricey, though, but the Best Buy 4th of July Sale lets you save big on one when you activate it with one of the major carriers. HP Laptop 14 — $280, was $400 Need a solid workhorse PC? HP has one of the best 4th of July laptop deals on tap right now in this 14-inch number, which sports an Intel Celeron CPU paired with 8GB of RAM. That's twice the memory you typically see at this price point, meaning this laptop won't slow you down. The icing on the cake is the 128GB SSD, which again, is much more than what you normally find in this bracket (where you're often stuck with 64GB of eMMC storage). That's a very good set of specs for less than $300. Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Analog Air Fryer — $40, was $60 Anyone looking for an affordable air fryer to crisp up leftover fries and tots, bake some fresh salmon for dinner, or creating gourmet hot wings for the big game should look no further than the Bella Pro Series Air Fryer, which is down from $60 to just $30 at Best Buy right now -- hands-down one of the best air fryer deals we've seen in a while. Best of all, the tray is dishwasher-safe (unlike most high-priced options) so you don't even really need to clean up after using it. Apple AirPods Pro — $200, was $249 The AirPods Pro are the ultimate earbuds if you're an Apple fan, combining premium design with truly high-end audio. They look great, sound great, and feel great in the ear (a rather important consideration for in-ear headphones that you'll presumably be using a lot), and stand head and shoulders above the regular AirPods as well as much of the competition in the true wireless earbuds space. They're not cheap, but early Prime Day deals are your chance to save a nice chunk of change on a pair of Apple's best buds. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress — From $399 Nectar makes one of our favorite memory foam mattresses, and is a great option if you don't feel like spending thousands of dollars to get a better night's sleep. Right now, the Nectar 4th of July Sale is offering $100 off its line of memory foam mattresses, plus up to $499 in free accessories included with every purchase. You can get free pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector, with the bonuses (and savings) varying depending on what size mattress you buy. Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (2021) — $309, was $329 Many tablets have come and gone, but the iPad still reigns supreme -- and even with higher-end offerings like the iPad Air and iPad Pro, the standard 10.2-inch iPad is still the Apple tablet we recommend for most people. Apple has kept it nicely updated over the years, and the iPad looks fantastic, runs smoothly, and offers a great user experience thanks to its slick iPadOS software. It's a great value at its regular price, but Amazon's 4th of July Sale (or rather, its early Prime Day deals) let you score one for even less. 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV — $500, was $650 Best Buy’s 4th of July Sale has a killer deal on this big-screen Fire TV from Insignia. The F30 Series 4K television sets up in minutes and lets you stream all of your favorite content from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and more in crisp Ultra HD, and it comes with a handy Alexa Voice Remote for hands-free control. It’s a great option by itself, but especially so if you have an Alexa smart home ecosystem you can add it to, as you can control your other Alexa-compatible devices through the TV.

