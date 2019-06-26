The best adjustable beds for every need, from back pain to binge watching

Share

Adjustable mattresses, which offer a variety of tilting options for your head or legs, have many uses. They can help treat heartburn, snoring, poor sleep cycles, back problems, sinus conditions, and much more — or just make lazy mornings a little easier. Today’s models also come with more advanced features to do everything from giving massages to charging your smartphone. Here are our top picks, starting with the excellent, modern Yaasa bed frame.

Note: A mattress is, of course, just a mattress. The adjustable part of the bed is a specifically designed frame. Some adjustable beds are paired with their own mattresses, and some make suggestions about which mattress to get. When in doubt, options like this Nectar gel memory mattress make good choices.

Yaasa Adjustable Bed

The Yaasa adjustable bed is one of the best models we’ve seen. It’s a simple frame that can fit inside many more traditional bed frames, and includes positioning for both your feet and your head as needed. All operation is via a simple wireless remote (with backlighting for using it at night), with up and down controls for both ends of the bed, plus a locking function and a “return to flat” button. There are also USB ports on both sides for easily charging your phone if there don’t happen to be any wall outlets nearby. While we’ve picked the twin-sized version to keep costs in check, note that the king size does offer split-side adjustments for two different preferences.

Lucid L300 Adjustable Bed

The high-tech and extra-convenient Yaasa is a top-tier model, but you may not be interested in spending that much on your bed. Fortunately, this Lucid bed provides some of the same features at a much lower price. It includes the ability to adjust the head include up to 60 degrees, and the foot incline up to 45 degrees, using a wireless remote that also includes a flashlight for use in the middle of the night. There’s a USB port on each side of the bed for easier charging, too. While the twin model we picked is particularly affordable, the bed is also available in other sizes, and you can choose to pair it with a new mattress if you prefer.

Classic Brands Adjustable Bed

If you love comfort, Classic Brands has a tempting option: An upholstered bed with a padded back at a highly affordable price. Despite the fabric-covered sides, there is also room for USB ports on this model, too. The wireless remote supports three different programmable height options for heads and knees, although you cannot customize outside of that. The legs at the base of the bed also have three height options so you can pick your favorite position. There’s a dual head and foot massage function, if you’ve found that helps you relax. It’s a great feature set for the cost, but keep in mind that this bed will take up a whole lot of room, even with the smaller sizes. Mattress pairing is an option if you want to buy both at the same time.

iDealBed Reverie Signature 8i

This high-end bed specializes in a great experience, including extreme customization: You can raise or lower the head and foot regions of the bed to nearly any position you want and save up to four positions in the wireless remote’s memory. And if you love massage but prefer it to be a complete experience, you’ll really appreciate the full body massage features that iDealBed has included in this model: With two different massage wave speeds and 10 different choices for massage intensity, you can set it to whatever feels best to you! While most beds stop at 10-year warranty offer, iDealBed extends their warranty to 20 years for certain issues. However, even at the full and twin levels, the price for this bed is still fairly high.

DynastyMattress DM9000s

Maybe you aren’t worried about price, but really want a bed that offers as many fun tech features as possible — something that gives your bedroom a little extra style. This model offers head adjustability up to 75 degrees and foot adjustable up to 45 degrees, plus adjustable legs between 6 and 10 inches, and a four-part massage feature for getting more comfortable. But we’ve seen these features before: This bed gets interesting when it includes eight different USB ports for charging or powering devices, Bluetooth speakers and subwoofers under the bed for pumping some music, and yes — LED lights under the bed to light things even when the room goes dark.

It’s a bed designed to show off (and also act as its own nightlight), but keep in mind that these are also great features for those struggling with long-term conditions that require frequent periods of bedrest, where boredom can often be an issue.

Leggett & Platt S-Cape Adjustable King Bed

This adjustable bed has a straightforward feature set and excellent quality — it’s a king-sized model with split adjustable beds that allow you to customize and set two different favorite positions for both head and feet. The wireless remote can also control a dual massage function, which isn’t as versatile as some of our bed picks but still allows you to switch between head and foot rumbling as you see fit, moving between three different speed options. We also live the safety feature, which can automatically shut down the bed if it senses that kids or pets might be in danger from the movement. If you’re focused on long term durability and quality, check this bed out!