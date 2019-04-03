Digital Trends
Smarter sleep leads to deeper sleep. That’s the premise behind the artificial intelligence-powered Bryte Bed, a smart bed that learns the habits of its occupants and makes adjustments to optimize sleep patterns. One of the newest smart beds to enter the market, the Bryte Bed is now shipping after four months of pre-orders.

The Bryte Bed uses a vast array of sensors to measure the occupants’ weight distribution, pressure points, body temperature, and overall sleep quality. The Bryte Bed is composed of 16 different zones and that can be adjusted via a pneumatic system. This system operates constantly throughout the night, making minor adjustments to keep the user comfortable without waking them. And though it goes without saying, the pneumatic adjustments are almost silent.

sleep better with ai powered bryte smart bed wave

Dual-side functionality means the Bryte works for both single occupants and couples. The A.I. is able to differentiate between each occupant and make small adjustments to ensure both people get the best sleep possible. Maybe this means the Bryte will finally solve the problem of trapped arms with cuddling couples?

sleep better with ai powered bryte smart bed dualsides

The Aiden Sleep Service is the brains behind the bed. Bryte calls the service your “personal sleep expert.” The Aiden Sleep Service processes the input data from the sensors throughout the bed to learn how each individual user sleeps and help them reach deeper levels of sleep — and to stay asleep longer. The system even learns your normal sleep and wake-up times and begins to prepare the bed in advance. This sort of machine learning means that the longer the bed is used, the more effective it becomes.

Even if someone’s sleep patterns change over time (or on a nightly basis), the bed can make instant adjustments to compensate. Intensive research went into the development of the bed to make it as effective as possible. The bed also connects with other smart home tech to control the entire sleep experience. The system will slowly raise the lights and increase the temperature to help users wake up, or dims the lights and warms the sheets to prepare for sleep. The behavior of the bed depends on the user’s individual preferences, but any data it collects remains completely anonymous. Only subsets of data are gathered and aggregated by Bryte to help make future improvements to the bed.

The Bryte starts at $5,950 and comes with delivery and installation, as well as a 365-night trial period. The main storefront can be found in Seattle, but pop-up stores will appear in San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles in the months to come.

