At this point, there’s almost nothing A.I. can’t do, at least in the digital realm. But when it comes to the physical world, and more practical applications, there are a few limitations remaining before the merger between modern robotics and advanced intelligence can really take off. We’re close, but not quite there yet, which is unfortunate because it could profoundly change our lives. Imagine an A.I. system cleaning your whole home for you, for example. The floors, the walls, the drapes, your counters, you name it. Who wouldn’t want that? Cleaning is a necessary yet tedious task that just gets worse the more you neglect it. ECOVACS is putting us one step closer to that reality with its latest one-for-all cleaning system, the DEEBOT T10 OMNI.

DEEBOT T10 OMNI comes with an all-in-one station that auto-empties the dustbin between runs, auto-cleans, and auto hot-air dries the mop, and offers a host of additional features to keep your hands almost completely free. The intuitive voice controls — enabled by A.I. — means you can issue commands simply and conveniently, or you can use the app. You can even use the app in combination with the device’s Starlight front-facing camera to remotely monitor your home in real time, almost like a roamable security camera. You can see if Fido is being a good boy, or if he’s chasing the vacuum again. Most importantly, A.I. is applied to a number of the system’s functions to genuinely improve its power and capabilities. The T10 Omni leverages A.I., for instance, to prevent the spread of granular particles while it’s vacuuming, so it’s not just haphazardly spreading around a mess. It’s all very impressive, but to understand just how impressive we should really do a deeper dive into what the DEEBOT T10 OMNI has to offer.

Truly Optimized with A.I.

This is an all-in-one cleaning system, yes, but from top to bottom, it’s supported and enhanced by A.I. technology. The AIVI 3.0 technology, which utilizes AI and Visual Interpretation via camera capture, is an upgraded A.I.-based object recognition and avoidance system that helps the vacuum safely navigate the environment. It can avoid clutter and smaller obstacles like toys, blankets, and more, so you never have to worry about your family clutter getting in the way of it doing its job. An integrated A.I. processor — 16 times more powerful than previous generations — offers better detection speed and accuracy. A.I. is leveraged for granular particle cleaning to prevent a messy spread. A.I. even empowers the intuitive voice controls, and Yiko, ECOVACS’ voice assistant.

Of course, all of those advanced features pair nicely with the cutting-edge path-planning and mapping experience. Called TrueMapping 2.0, the technology utilizes a dToF sensor — normally found in self-driving cars — to scan the home and surrounding environment and create an effective plan. It can generate routes using the most efficient cleaning paths in mere minutes. You can also customize the cleaning routines, label rooms, set specific commands, and more through the app. The map it generates can be viewed within the app as well, and at any time you can switch between 2D and 3D viewpoints.

Offering 5,000 pascals of suction power, working in combination with a main floating brush and dual-sided brushes for hard-to-reach places, the vacuum is really going to give your floors a deep clean regardless of the conditions. It can handle both hard and soft floors with no problem. Plus, a 5,200mAh battery keeps it going for up to 150 minutes of vacuum cleaning and mop time with standard settings, which is fantastic. And it’s all made even better by the fact it can return to its dock on its own to recharge before finishing a job if it needs to.

The ultimate docking station and more

The T10 OMNI comes with one of the most sophisticated docking stations yet. It’s built to handle everything from dirt and debris to dirty water after cleaning up the mop. It auto-empties the vacuum’s dustbin into a 3L disposable bag that not only makes it simple to replace but that holds dirt and debris for up to 60 days. The dock also auto-cleans the mop to make sure it’s fresh before every run, and auto-hot-air dries within 2 hours to prevent the growth of disgusting bacteria and odors. The entire docking station is easy to maintain on its own, too, with little need to disassemble or wash. The system takes on all of the work, allowing you more freedom while keeping your home clean and up to your standards.

A built-in Starlight front-facing camera acts as a roaming, controllable security camera of sorts with real-time HD video and two-way audio. You can check in on your pets, kids, or guests and even communicate with them if you need to. And you’ll also never have to guess where your vacuum is or what it’s doing thanks to the myriad of ways to check in remotely, whether through the live video or the app.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI: Get Yours Now

As of today’s launch, the DEEBOT T10 OMNI is available at Amazon. Normally priced at $1,250, early shoppers will have a chance to nab a great deal and an excellent bundle, but it’s only available until March 30, so act soon if you’re interested. That deal with get you the DEEBOT T10 OMNI for $900, plus the first 300 customers will get an extra accessory — which comes with one buddy kit, one mopping pad, and one dustbag estimated to be a $150 value. To get that accessory deal you will need to add to your cart with the vacuum — the discount will show up at checkout. The ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI is also available for Canadian customers on Amazon, at $1249 until March 30 plus it includes an accessory pack valued $60.

