It seems like Ecovacs only just launched the Deebot T10 Omni, but the company is already gearing up for another massive product launch. On July 13, the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni will hit the markets, bringing with it a bunch of new skills — including the ability to raise its mop while traveling on carpet and an automated mop-washing station that uses hot water to prevent the buildup of bacteria.

The ability to lift its mopping plates 9mm off the ground is a big selling point of the T20 Omni. In fact, no other robot vacuum can lift their mop higher — unless, of course, you count the j7+ Combo, which completely changes the orientation of its mophead to ensure it doesn’t brush along your carpet. But no matter how you cut it, the 9mm of travel distance for the mophead is a big improvement for the T20 Omni.

One of the coolest (or hottest) features of the latest from Ecovacs is its hot water mop washing station. Previous robots from Ecovacs were capable of both cleaning and drying their mops without user input, and the T20 Omni takes this one step further by using water that’s been set to 131 degrees Fahrenheit to improve the cleaning experience.

It’ll then use hot air to dry the mop and eliminate any odors that would otherwise form. Toss in two counter-rotating mop disks — instead of the single large mop found on most robot mops — and the T20 Omni is shaping up to be an impressive device.

Other notable features include a four-stage vacuuming system featuring 6,000 Pa of suction, a lidar laser for easy mapping of your home, a docking station that automatically empties the robot’s dustbin, and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Deebot T20 Omni will be available on June 13 with a retail price of $1,099.

