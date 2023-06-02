 Skip to main content
Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni vs. Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni: Is the T20 worth it?

Jon Bitner
By

Ecovacs makes some of the best robot vacuums of 2023. The company launched the well-reviewed Deebot T10 Omni in April, and the upgraded Deebot T20 is arriving in June. The two robots look remarkably similar, with a massive docking station capable of emptying the dustbin, cleaning the mops, and then drying the mops to remove unwanted odors.

So what exactly is new on the Deebot T20 Omni? And if you already own a T10 Omni, is it worth springing for the latest robot from Ecovacs? Here’s a closer look at the T10 Omni and T20 Omni to help you decide.

Pricing and availability

The Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni docked.

The T10 Omni is sold for $1,200, although it’s currently discounted to just $950. Only a white model is available. The T20 Omni will go on sale on June 13 and costs $1,099. Like the T10, only a white model is available. We expect to see the T10 Omni price drop to $950 permanently following the launch of the T20, although this pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Vacuuming

The Deebot T10 Omni can produce 5,000 Pa of suction while vacuuming. Suction levels are adjustable, allowing you to lower the settings for a quieter cleaning experience or ramp it all the way up if you need serious firepower. It also uses a floating main brush to handle uneven terrain, and its rubber composition lends added durability to the robot. It also benefits from two side brushes for added cleaning prowess.

The Deebot T20 Omni is a bit stronger, maxing out at 6,000 Pa of suction. It also features a floating main brush and two side brushes. But beyond the increase in suction, vacuuming skills are very similar between the T10 and T20.

Mopping

The Deebot T20 Omni mopping an uneven floor.

This is where things start to change — unlike the T10 Omni, the T20 Omni can lift its mopheads by 9mm. With this newfound skill, the T20 Omni can travel on carpet to perform both mopping and vacuuming tasks in a single run. It also adds the ability to clean its mops with hot water, allowing for a deeper clean than what’s found on the T10 Omni.

The T10 is no slouch when it comes to mopping, however, as it also features the same dual mopheads and counter-rotating performance. Unfortunately, it can only mop or vacuum on a single run. This makes it a much more manual product than its predecessor, as it’ll refuse to travel on carpet when set to mopping mode.

Additional features

ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI with mobile app controls

Both the T10 and T20 use the YIKO voice assistant for quick commands. They’re also incredibly easy on the eyes, with a sleek docking station and robot design that fit right in at the center of your home. Toss in the ability to empty its dustbin and support for Google Assistant, Alexa, and a robust smartphone app, and it’s easy to see why the T10 and T20 are so popular.

Is the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni worth it?

The Ecovacs T20 Omni docked in a living room.

If you just purchased the T10 Omni, it’s probably not worth dropping another $1,200 to pick up the T20 Omni. The two are remarkably similar in a lot of ways, and the T10 Omni’s performance makes it one of the best robot vacuums on the market.

If you don’t currently own a robot vacuum or are looking to upgrade from a much older model, then the T20 Omni should be high up on your shopping list. Beyond its stellar performance, the ability to lift its mops is a huge selling point, turning the device into an automated cleaning machine regardless of where it roams. The hot water washing station is surprisingly great too, as it ensures your mops stay clean and free of funky smells.

Toss in a starting price that’s just marginally higher than the T10 Omni, and it’s clear the Deebot T20 Omni is poised to replace the T10.

Be sure to also consider the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra and Roborock S7 Max Ultra, as they offer similar functionality. And if none of those pique your interest, our list of the best robot vacuums gives you plenty more options to consider.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a freelance journalist whose gaming addiction began with the SEGA Genesis. His work has been published on…
