Is voice controlled WiFi coming to the Google event in October?

Google has got a big unveiling planned for its annual Made by Google hardware showcase in New York City on October 15, according to information obtained by 9to5Google from unnamed sources. The word is, Google will launch an updated version of its Google Wifi router to the public.

After Google’s merger with Nest earlier this year, it should come as no surprise that the router is rumored to be called Nest Wifi. It is believed to have beacons that double as Assistant speakers so users can use voice control through Google Assistant to pause a connection in certain areas of the home. It will come in three different colors.

“Our sources say that Google is adopting an Eero-like package with the Nest Wifi. The multipack of the first Google Wifi included multiple full-fledged routers that connected to one another wirelessly, while the second-gen Nest Wifi will instead offer one primary router alongside other, smaller beacons,” 9to5Google said on its blog. “We’re told these smaller beacons will double as Assistant speakers, while the main router will not.”

The Nest WiFi isn’t the only new product that will be revealed at the showcase. The Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL , which will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, at least 6GB of RAM, and a new facial identification system, have already been confirmed to be released at the event. An updated Nest Mini and a second-generation Pixelbook may also be announced. A livestream of the event will be provided by Google at g.co/madebygoogle19, starting at 10.am. ET on October 15.

Google has already been busy this year. This week, Google Fi got an unlimited data plan that costs $70 per month. Earlier this month at the CEDIA 2019 event, Google and SnapAV announced their new collaboration to add Google Assistant to Control4’s new Smart Home OS 3. Earlier this year, the company revealed that it would stop syncing with Google Photos in July.

As always, Digital Trends will provide you with the latest information on the Made by Google hardware showcase as it draws closer and will provide the news on the new products the day of the event as they are introduced.