LG Signature’s new oven and dishwasher aim to make cleaning a breeze

Why it matters to you LG's latest appliances look to save you time, energy, and money.

LG is hoping to make your life easier with two new kitchen appliances.

LG released a new LG oven and dishwasher this week at IFA. The LG Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash and the LG Double Oven Range with ProBake Convection use LG’s The Art of Essence in their design just like previously released refrigerators, washers, and dryers.

David VanderWaal, vice president of marketing at LG Electronics USA, said that LG Signature products are the “apex of best-in-class technology and unmatched design for today’s most sophisticated consumer.”

LG Signature Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash

The dishwasher with QuadWash has a steel finish for a sophisticated look.

It features technology that allows for smarter, quieter, and more efficient wash cycles. Utilizing four spray arms instead of the conventional two, the QuadWash cleans plates, glasses, and silverware from all angles and is Energy Star certified, saving about 5,000 gallons of water every year.

Complete with Dual Zone wash, the dishwasher gives you the ability to set two different intensities for water spray during wash cycles. This means you can have a delicate wash set for the upper rack that contains glassware while simultaneously power washing the pots, pans, and plates down below.

You can also adjust the height of the top rack so you can fit different sized dishes in each level, which is great when you have that odd-sized platter that needs washing.

As with most new technology nowadays, the dishwasher also comes with an app where you can wirelessly monitor wash cycles and download new and personalized wash cycles to your dishwasher. The SmartThinQ also comes with SmartDiagnosis, so if there is a problem with your appliance you can get immediate help through your smartphone.

LG Signature Double Oven Range with ProBake Convection

The LG Signature Double Oven Range with ProBake Convection comes in three different models: The 7.3 cubic-foot Electric Double Oven Slide-In Range, the 6.9 cubic-foot Gas double Oven Slide-In Range, and the 7.3 cubic-foot Dual Fuel Double Oven Range. Each model is slightly different, but they all feature ProBake Convection and EasyClean.

ProBake Convection provides even baking to every rack in the oven. LG accomplished this by moving the heating element from the bottom of the oven to the back for optimal heat distribution. The EasyClean feature will get your oven clean in three steps and 10 minutes. All you have to do is spray the inside with water, press EasyClean, and then wipe away the leftover grime — much easier than other methods.

Electric Double Oven Slide-In Range

This model of the Double Oven Range features an electric cooktop, an electric oven, and SmoothTouch glass controls. It also has LG’s Infrared Heating system which does not require preheating and cuts your cooking time by about 20 percent.

Gas Double Oven Slide-In Range

The LG Signature Gas Double Oven Slide-In Range model has a gas cooktop, an electric oven, and glass controls. While this model does not feature LG’s Infrared Heating system, it does have the LG UltraHeat 18,500 BTU burner, which is LG’s fastest boiling burner.

Dual Fuel Double Oven Range

The Double Oven Range features a gas cooktop and an electric oven. This model includes both the Infrared Heating system and the UltraHeat burner. An additional feature that is not included in the other two models is SmartThinQ technology. Using the SmartThinQ app, cooking is easier with the auto cook download and the included EasyClean guide.