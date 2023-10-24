One of the best Ninja air fryers is almost 50% off right now

For amazing air fryer deals, check out what Best Buy has on sale right now. You can buy the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart XL 2-basket air fryer for just $130 so you’re saving $120 off the regular price of $250. A truly exceptional device, you’ll simply never need to use your cooker again, all while gaining better cooked food too. If that sounds immediately tempting, keep reading while we take you through just how great the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart XL 2-basket air fryer is. Alternatively, you can tap the buy button below to get straight to making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart XL 2-basket air fryer

The Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart XL 2-basket air fryer is easily one of the best air fryers around, but even that statement is underselling it. It does so much. It has two 5-quart cooking baskets so you can cook two different food items in two different ways, all while still finishing at the same time. The size of the baskets means you could cook a whole chicken in one side while cooking all your veggies in the other. DualZone technology means that this air fryer has Smart Finish so it intelligently syncs settings in each zone so that both foods cook accurately and finish together. There’s also Match Cook if you want the settings on one side to transfer to the other. At a touch of a button, you can always use the integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer to check that the food is perfectly cooked.

Besides air frying, the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart XL 2-basket air fryer can also air broil, roast, bake, reheat, and even dehydrate. It’s possible to fit up to six pounds of fries in along with eight pounds of wings all at the same time which sounds like a delicious meal to us.

With a wide temperature range, you can easily cook between 105F and 450F all while benefiting from a healthier way of frying with up to 75% less fat than traditional methods. It cooks faster too being able to cook a six pound chicken up to 30% faster than a regular oven. It’s all just what you want from one of the best smart kitchen appliances you can buy, right down to how easy it is to clean with nonstick baskets and dishwasher safe crisper plates.

Cooking has never been simpler or more effective than when you’re using the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart XL 2-basket air fryer. It usually costs $250 but right now, you can buy it for only $130 when you order from Best Buy. Saving $120 on a kitchen appliance you’ll wonder how you lived without sounds great to us. Check it out now through the buy button below.

