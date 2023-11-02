This Ninja Blender doubles as a Vitamix & NutriBullet, and it’s $20 off

One of the best Ninja Foodi deals today comes courtesy of Best Buy. You can buy the ever versatile Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor system for $180 saving you $20 off the regular price of $200. These don’t go on sale too often, so even a small deal like this is worth grabbing. This Ninja Foodi is ideally suited for anyone aiming for a healthier and tastier way of living. Let’s take a look at what it offers before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System

The Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System combines everything you need from one of the best blenders and one of the best food processors. It offers a seven ounce power blender and processor pitcher, along with a smoothie bowl maker, blender, food processor, and dough mixer. Its 14 ounce smoothie bowl maker is able to power through frozen foods with less liquid so you get a perfect smoothie bowl every time. It also has a 24 ounce Nutrient Extraction Cup and Spout Lid with better breakdown for smoother extractions leading to tastier smoothies or frozen drinks.

A variable speed control setting ensures you can power through heavy loads at any speed without any need to stir or shake. Its 1,400 peak watt power motor has a crushing and chopping blade along with stainless steel blades to form Ninja’s most powerful blender yet.

Once you do blend up your tasty meal or drink, you can then easily take them on the move with you thanks to two to-go cups with spout lids, along with one bowl with storage lid. If you’re keen to make delicious smoothies or tasty soups, you’re going to love how well the Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System fits into your lifestyle. It makes everything so much simpler.

Usually priced at $200, the Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System is currently $20 off at Best Buy so you pay just $180. This is the perfect time to buy, especially if you’re keen to embrace a new lifestyle. You’ll love how easy it is to use and it’ll compel you to try some new recipes. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations