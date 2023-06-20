 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ninja’s new Woodfire Outdoor Grill and Smoker is already discounted

Noah McGraw
By
Ninja grill and smoker on a picnic table.

It’s summer — time to start grilling! If you’re tired of the hassle of a charcoal grill, but you want something a bit smaller and easier to set up than a big propane grill, Ninja has a great option right in the middle. The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill and Smoker, also called the 7-in-1 Master Grill, is a great multi-use option. It’s easy to set up and clean up, and it has a lot of different uses. It’s also on sale. Right now you can grab this Ninja grill for $323 after a $370 discount at Best Buy. Check it out below.

Why you should buy the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill and Smoker

Summer is a great time to shop for grill deals. Big retailers like Home Depot and Best Buy are stocking up on the product, and they can’t sell all of them at full price. Best Buy’s cooking products are usually smaller, indoor kitchen appliances, and that’s actually a good way to describe this Master Grill. Like the best appliances in Best Buy’s Ninja Foodi deals and air fryer deals, the Master Grill is compact, multi-use, and easy to clean. It has a 141-square-foot cooking surface. That’s about 19 inches by 24 inches. It will fit right on whatever picnic bench or tailgate you have available. It’s fully electric, so you don’t have to carry around a heavy propane tank. Instead, plug it into closest 15-amp outlet. The smoky flavor comes from Ninja brand wood pellets you add while you’re heating up the grill.

Obviously it’s a grill and smoker, but what are the other five functions? It has an air crisp function, which lets you use the air fryer fan to add a nice crunchy layer onto whatever you’ve just cooked. It also bakes, broils and roasts like a normal oven or grill, but if you apply the Ninja Wood pellets, you’ll infuse everything with a smoky flavor. The final setting is dehydrate, something Ninja Foodi’s are famous for. All in all, it’s basically the grill version of the Ninja Foodi, and it will do everything a Foodi does besides rice, soups and pressure cooking.

Related

The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill and Smoker just got its first discount of the summer season. Grab it at Best Buy before your first camping trip or tailgate for $323 and save $47 off the full price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Best Father’s Day Grill Deals 2020: Charcoal and Gas
Nexgrill Deluxe 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Side Burner

Father's Day 2020 is June 21, and it's not too early to start looking for excellent grill deals. Fathers aren't the only family members who cook with grills, but the image of Dad wearing a goofy apron at the grill is such an American icon that Father's Day grill sales are an annual promotion. The bottom line is you'll find more good deals for grills in the weeks leading up to Father's Day than at any other time of the year. These are the best Father's Day grill deals so far.
Today's Best Father's Day Grill Deals

Dyna-Glo Open Cart Gas Grill -- $99, was $120
Cuisinart CGG-180T Portable Tabletop Gas Grill -- $140, was $150
Master Cook Gas Grill -- $185, was $210
Nexgrill Deluxe Gas Grill -- $369, was $400
Weber 44010001 Spirit II E-210 Gas Grill -- $379, was $480
Weber 47502001 Spirit S-315 NG Gas Grill -- $600, was $700

Read more
Don’t miss these incredible Memorial Day outdoor grill sales

If there’s one thing summer is best for, it’s grilling -- and retailers know it. That’s why outdoor grills are often centerstage in their Memorial Day sales. Case in point: Retailers like Best Buy and Home Depot have moved a selection of the finest outdoor cooking stations to the discount bin, so you can cater for the whole family in the sun on the cheap this summertime.

Shop Memorial Day Outdoor Grill Sales at Amazon
Shop Memorial Day Outdoor Grill Sales at Best Buy
Shop Memorial Day Outdoor Grill Sales at Lowe's
Shop Memorial Day Outdoor Grill Sales at The Home Depot
Shop Memorial Day Outdoor Grill Sales at Wayfair

Read more
Best Buy discounts Arlo, Nest home security camera systems — up to $250 off
arlo pro 2 google nest cam outdoor indoor home security cameras deals best buy spring sale netgear review 10 1500x1000

It pays to have security cameras installed at home, especially now that we're getting most of the stuff that we buy delivered to our doorstep. Whether you’re concerned about theft or trespassing, security cams help provide peace of mind. Unfortunately, they tend to be really expensive. Luckily, we've found these awesome home security camera deals at Best Buy. Save up to $250 when you get the Arlo Pro 2 and Google Nest Indoor Cam and Outdoor Cam today.
Google Nest Cam Outdoor (2-Pack) -- $239, was $299

The Google-owned company Nest became renowned for reinventing the thermostat, and now it has extended its offerings to include a range of security cameras, including the Nest Cam Outdoor. This weatherproof security cam works seamlessly with Nest Cam Indoor (see below), along with an ecosystem of smart home devices from other brands. This is a well-conceived piece of surveillance equipment that boasts solid quality and unprecedented convenience, although it's hefty subscription fee (similar to the Arlo Pro 2) might dissuade some people from getting it. Thankfully, the 2-pack Google Nest Cam Outdoor is on sale at Best Buy right now for $239 instead of $299 – a cool $60 worth of savings.

Read more