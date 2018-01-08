Nokia Sleep mattress pad analyzes your sleep patterns to improve slumber

Something so integral to our well-being really shouldn’t be so difficult, but getting a good night’s sleep often evades even the most capable of us. Here to help is Nokia, which launched the Nokia Sleep mattress pad at CES 2018 in Las Vegas this week.

This advanced, Wi-Fi-enabled pad sits under your mattress, and not only delivers personalized sleep analysis, but also offers the ability to control your smart home through IFTTT integration. Nokia’s Health Mate app is also now compatible with Alexa, which means you can ask your favorite virtual assistant to provide you with insights on your activity, sleep, and other health metrics.

Nokia Sleep provides customers with a number of key data points related to your sleep habits and environment. The sensor boasts sleep cycle analysis, which includes information about your sleep duration and interruptions, snoring, and light, deep, and rapid-eye movement phases. Nokia Sleep also provides an individualized Sleep Score to help you quantify how restful your sleep really was, and hopefully, help you improve your slumber based on each night’s experience.

If there are certain elements in your surroundings that can be adjusted to make said improvements, Nokia Sleep can take care of those via its IFTTT integration. The sleep pad also functions as a switch that can automatically control lights, thermostats, radios, and more to personalize and optimize your sleeping environment.

“Our vision is to help make the world a healthier place, and quality of sleep is as critical a component of a healthy lifestyle as regular exercise and a balanced diet,” said Rob Le Bras Brown, head of Nokia’s digital health business. “Nokia Sleep gives users insight into what happens when their eyes are closed, along with the ability to change the environment for more restorative sleep with the IFTTT home automation capabilities.”

The Nokia Sleep mattress pad will be made available in the first quarter of 2018 for just under $100, and can be purchased from the Nokia website or Amazon. The Nokia Health Mate app Alexa Skill, will be available in Beta beginning January 8, 2018.