For some of the best washer and dryer deals, consider going straight to the source with some awesome washer and dryer bundle deals available at Samsung right now. Right now, you can save up to $450 off select washers or dryers with other models offering over $500 off. If you’re keen to find the right bundle for you, it’s a smart move to hit the button below and see what’s out there for yourself. However, if you need a few tips on which bundles are particularly worthwhile, keep reading while we take you through some great picks.

What to shop for in the Samsung washer and dryer sale

One of the best deals at Samsung right now is on the . The combo usually costs $1,698 but you can buy it now for $1,198 so you save a huge $500 off the regular price. The top-load washer is easily one of the best top-load washers around. Besides its large capacity, it’s quiet thanks to vibration reduction technology+ which reduces noise and vibration while its self clean technology gives you a heads up when it’s time for cleaning. The bundled electric dryer has eight preset drying cycles and sensor dry technology which automatically optimizes the time and temperature of your drying cycle to protect your clothes from heat damage.

Alternatively, if you want to invest in something more high-end, there’s the . It costs $2,778 reduced from $3,198. Features include AI powered Smart Dial controls which learn and recommend your preferred washing and drying cycles, with OptiWash automatically sensing soil levels to adjust the time and detergent needed. Super Speed Dry finishes a full load in just 30 minutes, making it one of the best dryers for those in a rush.

If your focus is on speed but you also have a lot to wash, consider the . The bundle normally costs $3,201 but you can buy the pair for $2,096. You gain a 5.3 cubic feet washer with a 7.6 cubic feet electric dryer. It’s possible to wash and dry in under an hour with the front load washer offering automatic dirt sensing and an auto dispense system too. Able to store and dispense up to 32 loads of detergent and softener, it’s suitably low maintenance while you load the washing. AI Smart Dial also helps simplify the drying process by learning and recommending your favorite cycles.

With many different Samsung washer and dryer bundles on sale now, it’s a smart move to hit the buy button below to see exactly what’s out there and what works for you. There’s sure to be a deal for you even if the ones we’ve picked out below aren’t right for your needs.

