Security cameras offer homeowners peace of mind while they’re away, which is why they’ve proven so popular. Yet there’s also a dark side. You’ve likely read the horror stories about hackers terrorizing people through their security cameras, and these hacks reveal that there’s very little to protect security cam owners in the first place.

According to security expert Gregory Hannis, hacks of home security cameras are only going to get worse. Home security cams are vulnerable, popular, and offer direct access to the lives of victims. Security cam makers need to take more proactive measures, which is why we’re pitting some of the most popular cams against one another in a security scorecard.

What we’re looking for?

Today’s indoor security cameras come with a variety of prices, offerings, and features. With hacking being a major topic, we thought we’d put some of the most popular models to the test to uncover which of them take security and privacy more seriously. These are the categories we’ll be checking to see how they stack up.

2-factor authentication

Passwords are great, but as we’ve seen, there are ways a camera can be compromised. That’s why 2-factor authentication has gained traction. It offers an additional layer of protection besides just putting in a password to access your camera.

Mandatory 2-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication adds to your camera’s protection only when it’s chosen. It’s not required that you use it, which is why mandatory 2-factor authentication is the next logical step. You’ll be required to turn it on in order to use your camera.

Privacy shutter

Are you afraid someone’s watching you? Privacy shutters will disable your camera to prevent video from being streamed or recorded. Typically, it’s achieved by electronically disabling power to the camera. That can be done in a number of ways, including with an app, by pressing a switch on the camera itself, or with a physical cover that goes over the camera.

Local storage

Many people worry that video footage captured by security cameras, and then subsequently uploaded to the cloud, can be intercepted by a hacker, or potentially be watched by an unauthorized person. With local storage, your camera’s videos are stored within the device onto a memory card. Privacy-minded cameras should offer this option, ideally as an alternative to the cloud.

Detection zones

Smart security cameras can automatically capture video when motion is detected. The most effective ones can even use facial recognition to separate strangers from known family and friends. Models with detection zones, however, eliminate the need for cameras to constantly record footage because of redundant movement. With detection zones, you can select what areas in a frame to monitor.

App lock

It may be a minor, additional step, but an app lock is another preventive measure to keep your camera safe. Most people have some sort of password protection an their mobile devices, but you can add a smidgen more protection by using a different pass code to access your camera’s app.

Facial recognition

Reducing false alerts can also be achieved with the help of facial recognition. Cameras with this ability can be programmed to record only when unknown faces are recorded. When you’re home, facial recognition won’t actively record when it detects a familiar face. This can also provide a better sense of privacy if a camera is shared among family members, as it can be used to stop alerts being sent whenever a person is visible, and instead only send alerts when an unknown person appears.

The bare minimum

If there’s one category that takes precedence over the rest, it has to be two-factor authentication. It’s the bare minimum expectation that every security camera should offer, just because it’s a surefire way to safeguard you. As you can tell from our scorecard, the Logitech Circle 2 lacks that feature. That’s scary, and unfortunate, given the scrutiny Ring has faced in the past.

Ring has dealt with severalmatters that didn’t help its reputation. But to its credit, the company made swift changes by not only offering two-factor authentication during the setup process, but by also making it mandatory — a feature that’s not offered by the other cameras. This cautionary approach may seem like overkill, but it’s the absolute best way to nix the potential for hackers to compromise your camera (and account).

Protecting your privacy in the home

Security cameras are invited inside of the home to give homeowners a view of what’s going on when they’re away. While some people are more conscious about where they place cameras, others are not — so they may be in prime places with a lot of foot traffic. The solution to protecting your privacy inside of the home is a privacy shutter, a mechanism that can disable a camera electronically, so that it’s no longer on, detecting motion or recording footage.

Most cameras employ some sort of privacy shutter mechanism, but with very different implementations. For example, there are electronic shutters that can disable cameras remotely using an app. Sure, unplugging a camera physically guarantees zero access (hackers included), but it’s inconvenient having to constantly plug it back in when you want to use it. Plus, you have to actually remember to do it. The vast majority of the cameras we checked out can be disabled remotely through an app.

However, there is one that we feel takes the extra leap to protect your privacy. SimpliSafe’s SimpliCam features a mechanical shutter that physically covers the camera’s view when it’s initiated. Plus, you can set up a routine where the SimpliCam will enable the mechanical shutter whenever you’re home — and automatically disable it when you’re away to detect motion and record footage.

Few local storage options

It’s worth pointing out that all of these cameras offer cloud storage to save video footage of captured events. Advantages to this include being able to instantly get access to those clips, while also doubling as a depository to store them for later viewing. But there’s also that fear of unauthorized viewing, whether it’s from an internal source from that camera’s company, or worse, a hacker. Also, some cameras require you to subscribe into a paid structure in order to save footage to the cloud — like the Google Nest Cam IQ Indoor.

That’s partly the reason why local storage is an appealing alternative. Out of the bunch, it’s only the Wyze Cam V2 that offers this method. Not only can you choose to have triggered events stored onto a microSD card, but it can also act as a continuously recording camera. While local storage may seem like a more secure route than cloud storage, there’s more management required in organizing and archiving clips. Despite that, it’s an option for anyone who doesn’t want an outside entity sniffing out content that’s deemed private.

Which one should you buy?

That’s a tough one, mainly because there are so many factors that come into play. Consumers want to feel safe, but they also crave features that make the cameras more useful. Pricing can influence a buying decision, but when it comes to your privacy and security, it shouldn’t take precedence above other things. The Blink Mini is a perfect example of this, since it’s ridiculously affordable at $35, but compromises on security.

More on camera security

Again, I can’t stress the importance of 2-factor authentication enough — it’ll protect you in the long run. But there are other areas to consider to protect you even more. The Wyze Cam V2 is one of the more attractive, well-rounded camerason our scorecard. In addition to 2-factor authentication, if features custom detection zones, local storage, and the ability to disable the camera completely through an app. All of that in a $20 package!

Another one to consider is SimpliSafe’s SimpliCam, which impresses us mainly for its mechanical privacy shutter. It’s not often you’ll find a security camera with this feature, even though some of its specs and features lag behind its rivals. And lastly, there’s the Ring Indoor Cam — the only camera to require 2-factor authentication. Some folks may worry about choosing Ring, but as long as more effort is invested to address vulnerabilities, especially in future models, it’s worth a shot.

