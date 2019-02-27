Digital Trends
Smart Home

The Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist is a smart mirror with Google Home built in

Patrick Hearn
By

Smart home technology began as a bit of a luxury — after all, a smart light was a nice convenience, not a necessity — but has since become as commonplace in the modern home as a coffee maker — and in fact, there are quite a few smart coffee makers on the market.

sensor mirror hi fi assist google assistant enabled smart st2022 whitebg qtrview

The housewares brand Simplehuman has fully embraced this revolution and implements smart home tech in ways not usually seen, and the company is now launching the Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist. This mirror looks deceptively simple: It presents itself as just a desk or counter-top mirror with built-in lighting, but it packs a surprise. The Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist comes with Google Assistant. This means you can listen to music, check the news and traffic, and much more while you get ready in the morning.

The built-in lights simulate natural sunlight, so you’ll have a better idea of how your makeup looks in the real world instead of under harsh fluorescent light. There are other lighting modes to pick from, too. “Nightlight” is what it sounds like: a setting that lets the mirror function as a night light. “Candlelight” provides softer, gentler light in the evening when bright light may not be needed.

These modes are bridged by the “night shift” features. Much like the similarly named feature on the latest model smartphones, “night shift” causes the Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist to shift throughout the span of the day to softer light. This helps promote better sleep in the evening, as the warm light doesn’t promote seratonin production in the same way natural light does.

In addition to great lighting and audio, the mirror has Bluetooth capability. Connect your phone to the device and listen to your favorite podcast or audiobook while you get ready in the mornings.

The Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist will be available in the spring. The basic model is $350 without Google Assistant, while the model with Google Assistant built in retails for $400.

Simplehuman’s other products include its Rectangle Sensor Can, a voice-activated trash bin we covered in 2017. Although our initial review noted some sensitivity issues with the Rectangle Sensor Can, a recent update from Simplehuman means the latest models can “adapt” to the environment around them and will learn what constitutes a false open.

Don't Miss

When is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie? We asked every major manufacturer
Kwikset Kevo Convert review
Product Review

Kwikset Kevo Convert Review: A simple route to a smart lock

While it lacks the features and overall value of the August Smart Lock, Kwikset’s Kevo Convert offers a simple and friendly route to upgrade your front door’s deadbolt. Learn more in our full review.
Posted By Terry Walsh
htc 5g hub mwc 2019 hero d
Mobile

This HTC hub is a smart display — and company’s first 5G-compatible device

HTC has yet to release a 5G-compatible phone, but that's not stopping the company from adopting 5G. In fact, at Mobile World Congress 2019, HTC announced a new 5G hub that features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 4GB of RAM, and more.
Posted By Christian de Looper
ikea has created a special curtain that can purify the air in your home cleaning curtains
Smart Home

IKEA has created a special curtain that can purify the air in your home

Air pollution inside homes can be worse than outside sometimes, but plants and purifiers allow us to reduce its harmful effects. And now, according to IKEA, even a curtain can do the job.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Google Home stock photo with laptop and iphone
Computing

McAfee says 2019 may be the year where malware is a threat in every device

McAfee released its latest Mobile Threat Report and revealed that 2018 experienced a few scary increases in malware threats. But the computer security company also unveiled a deeply unsettling prediction for 2019's threats.
Posted By Anita George
control4 prototype tiny smart home 1
Smart Home

This futuristic tiny smart home prototype hopes to inspire architects everywhere

Control4 dropped a surprise into the smart home technology market recently by unveiling a futuristic prototype of a tiny smart home that is designed not only to show off the company's products but also inspire others.
Posted By Clayton Moore
wireless ethernet how to get a hardwired connection without the cable mess
Computing

Planning on upgrading to gigabit internet? Follow these 5 steps to prepare for it

Are you planning on upgrading to gigabit internet? Here's how to check your standards for gigabit compatibility, make sure your hardware is ready, and get the most out of this new, super fast connection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
urban splash mansion house manchester inside
Smart Home

Move over, IKEA, this British developer is building flat-pack homes

Manchester is going through a potent regeneration these days and British developer Urban Splash is tacking its housing needs with flat-pack smart homes built using modular construction and loaded with smart home tech.
Posted By Clayton Moore
seasons 2 amazon primed interview echo look press
Smart Home

Adobe’s new survey finds voice technology is gaining in popularity, expanding

Adobe Analytics released its annual survey of 1,000+ consumers about voice technology and this year's results are promising for smartphone and smart speaker manufacturers who are seeing growing adoption of voice use.
Posted By Clayton Moore
kids doing homework around Amazon Echo
Smart Home

Did you know that Alexa can help your kids do homework? Here's how

Did you know that Alexa can help with homework? These options will help your kids learn spelling, vocabulary, science facts, new languages, and much more. See how they can help your kids with their learning sessions.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Nest Secure Review
Smart Home

Senators question Google about the microphone in Nest security system

Following the revelation that some Nest security products contain a previously undisclosed microphone, member of the United States Senate wrote a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pinchai demanding more information.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
delta voiceiq faucets 9159tv ar dst echo black 02 preview 1
Smart Home

Smart home tech hits the kitchen sink, which now responds to voice commands

Kitchen and bath appliance manufacturer Delta is getting into the smart home market with an innovation called VoiceIQ that enables voice command over the kitchen faucet using smartphones and smart speakers.
Posted By Clayton Moore
hopsy sub compact countertop kegerator image
Smart Home

Hopsy’s smaller countertop kegerator makes homebrewing even easier

Hopsy is introducing its Sub Compact home draft beer machine that can fit right on the kitchen countertop. The at-home kegerator is a perfect accessory for any aspiring brewmaster.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
concrete pipe tiny home sandra guillen mem2concrete feat
Smart Home

Living in a pipe doesn’t sound so bad with this amazing design

We’ve seen tiny homes with retractable roofs and ones that run on coffee grounds. Now, a single mom has designed a tiny home built inside of a 16-feet-long concrete storm drainage pipe. The results are incredible.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
fake ios amazon alexa setup app echo dot 3rd gen
Smart Home

Make a customized chore chart or trivia game with the best Alexa Skill Blueprints

You can use Alexa Blueprints to make your own skills for your Echo devices. After reviewing all of the current options available, we found these to be the best Alexa skill Blueprints.
Posted By Erika Rawes