Ends tonight: This Shark self-emptying robot vacuum is $200 off

If you need help in keeping your floors clean, you should think about buying a robot vacuum. For utmost convenience, you may opt for the Shark Matrix RV2320S robot vacuum, which is available from Best Buy with a $200 discount that slashes its price to just $300 from $500 originally. There are only several hours left before the offer expires though, so if you think this smart home device is exactly what you need, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you want to secure the savings.

Why you should buy the Shark Matrix RV2320S robot vacuum

The Shark Matrix RV2320S is a self-emptying robot vacuum, which our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum says is one of the top features to consider when buying one. Instead of having to empty it yourself after every cleaning session, the Shark Matrix RV2320S dumps all the dirt, dust, and debris that it picks up into its self-emptying base, and you won’t have to deal with it for up to 30 days. The base also functions as its charging station, which will replenish its battery that lasts for up to 90 minutes of runtime.

Like the best robot vacuums, the Shark Matrix RV2320S offers powerful suction across all floor types, and its Matrix Clean technology allows it to clean in grids. The robot vacuum also comes with Precision Home Mapping, which scans your home to build a detailed map that allows it to detect and avoid furniture. With the SharkClean app, you’ll be able to select the rooms to clean and set schedules — you can also initiate these commands through smart home devices that are powered by Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa.

Robot vacuum deals are always popular, and we don’t expect anything different with Best Buy’s offer for the Shark Matrix RV2320S robot vacuum. From an original price of $500, the cleaning device is down to only $300 for savings of $200. Time is running out on the discount though, with only several hours left before you miss out. If you want the Shark Matrix RV2320S robot vacuum to keep your home spotless, and you want to get it for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible.

