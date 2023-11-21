 Skip to main content
This Shark cordless vacuum is $150 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Jennifer Allen
By
A man vacuums a rug with the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum.
Shark

Amazon has many of the best Black Friday vacuum deals with a particular highlight being 42% off the Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum. usually priced at $260, it’s down to $150 for a limited time only making now the time to buy. One of the best Black Friday deals for anyone keen to keep their home cleaner, the Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum has all the features you could need right down to LED headlights for those darker areas of your home. Available at a great price, let’s take a quick look at what it offers and how it can enrich your home.

Why you should buy the Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark makes some of the best cordless vacuums around with the Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum offering many of the best features. It offers what Shark refers to as hypervelocity suction which means incredible cleaning performance for all your everyday messes including those busy parts of your home. It can deep clean carpets as well as tackle bare floors so nothing is left behind.

One useful extra is its LED headlights that will illuminate hidden debris around your home so you can focus on those trickier areas. That combines well with the Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum’s low-profile design which means it can easily access tight spaces such as under your sofa or other pieces of furniture.

Don't Miss:

If you need even more mobility, you can also transform the Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum into a hand vacuum. That way, you can get smaller parts of your home more accurately. You can also choose to detach the nozzle and use the wand to reach higher areas such as cleaning up your walls or ceilings. At all times, there’s an XL dust cap with CleanTouch Dirt Ejector so you don’t have to get too close to the dirt in your home.

The Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum promises a runtime of up to 40 minutes in standard mode as a hand vacuum so it should most needs as you scour your home for dirt and debris. It’s designed with pet hair in mind so you can easily cope with tough hair thanks to its bristle brushroll. It’s a great alternative to one of the best robot vacuums if you prefer to be more hands-on.

With all you could need, the Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is a tempting proposition for anyone keen to keep their home tidy and clean. It usually costs $260 but right now, you can buy it from Amazon for $150 so you save $110 or 42% off the usual price. Hit the button below if that sounds like the right vacuum for your life.

The best massage gun Black Friday deals on Theragun and more
Using the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 massage gun.

Black Friday deals are already blowing up the internet, with the world’s largest retailers offering savings on all sorts of cool tech. Massage guns are among the early Black Friday deals we’re seeing, and they make a great gift idea for both yourself or the fitness enthusiast in the family. Theragun is one of the most recognizable brand names when it comes to massage guns, and while we’re seeing plenty of Theragun Black Friday deals, there’s also a lot of massage guns by other brands seeing price drops right now.
Best Theragun Massage Gun Black Friday Deals

Therabody has been making Theragun massage guns for awhile now, and they’ve quickly become one of the most popular brands on the market. The Theragun model lineup is recognized as being high quality and durable, providing a high quality, relaxing massage. Theragun models are also typically more expensive than other massage guns, which is why you’ll sometimes find a model or two among the best luxury fitness tech. And while they may still run a little pricey compared to the competition, Theragun prices are seeing significant price drops with these Black Friday deals.

Read more
The 3 best cordless vacuum deals in Amazon’s Black Friday sale
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Cordless Vacuum Deals

If you're looking for some excellent Black Friday cordless vacuum deals, you've found the right list. Cordless vacuums are a great option if you don't need to clean your house regularly for long periods of time, making them easy to use and carry around. With up to 40 minutes of run time, they're great for cleaning up quick spills, pet hair, and various other types of debris, as well as spot-cleaning or general cleaning that doesn't take the whole day. They also charge relatively quickly, even within a few hours for some, so you can always have it ready to go for the most part. Also, if none of these tickle your fancy, you might want to check out these other Amazon Black Friday deals for some alternatives.
Black+Decker Powerseries+ -- $99, was $129

It's not often we find a great budget-friendly Black+Deckker deal, but this one on the Powerseries+ will let you nab an excellent vacuum for less than a great price. It performs well on carpeted and hardwood floors, and it even adjusts the suction strength as you use it to be the most efficient. You also get about 40 minutes of vacuuming out of it, and it includes an anti-tangle brush bar, so you don't have to worry about hair ruining your vacuum, both of which are nice features to see at this price range.

Read more
Best smart plug Black Friday deals: Get connected from just $10
The Eufy Smart Plug Mini connected to a kitchen outlet.

Smart plugs are a great option for upgrading your non-smart electronic devices with smart home capabilities. If you're interested, you should check out the Black Friday deals on smart plugs that we've rounded up below, including what we think is the best offer that's available for the shopping holiday. You're going to have to act fast though -- with smart plug Black Friday deals making them even cheaper than usual, shoppers will probably be buying them in bulk, so we expect stocks to run out quickly.
Best smart plug Black Friday deal

The TP-Link Tapo Mini is one of the most affordable options for smart plugs in the market, but it doesn't sacrifice features to keep its cost low. Once it's set up, you can create schedules and timers for the electronic devices that are plugged into it, or turn them on or off manually through the Tapo app. You can also use voice commands for these functions, as the smart plug is compatible with smart home platforms such as Google Home, Apple Home, Amazon's Alexa, and Samsung's SmartThings, and the digital assistants that are associated with each of them. You'll get all of these features for a very low price of $10 for Black Friday, following a $10 discount from Best Buy on the TP-Link Tapo Mini's original price of $20.

Read more