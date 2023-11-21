Amazon has many of the best Black Friday vacuum deals with a particular highlight being 42% off the Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum. usually priced at $260, it’s down to $150 for a limited time only making now the time to buy. One of the best Black Friday deals for anyone keen to keep their home cleaner, the Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum has all the features you could need right down to LED headlights for those darker areas of your home. Available at a great price, let’s take a quick look at what it offers and how it can enrich your home.

Why you should buy the Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark makes some of the best cordless vacuums around with the Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum offering many of the best features. It offers what Shark refers to as hypervelocity suction which means incredible cleaning performance for all your everyday messes including those busy parts of your home. It can deep clean carpets as well as tackle bare floors so nothing is left behind.

One useful extra is its LED headlights that will illuminate hidden debris around your home so you can focus on those trickier areas. That combines well with the Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum’s low-profile design which means it can easily access tight spaces such as under your sofa or other pieces of furniture.

Don't Miss:

If you need even more mobility, you can also transform the Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum into a hand vacuum. That way, you can get smaller parts of your home more accurately. You can also choose to detach the nozzle and use the wand to reach higher areas such as cleaning up your walls or ceilings. At all times, there’s an XL dust cap with CleanTouch Dirt Ejector so you don’t have to get too close to the dirt in your home.

The Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum promises a runtime of up to 40 minutes in standard mode as a hand vacuum so it should most needs as you scour your home for dirt and debris. It’s designed with pet hair in mind so you can easily cope with tough hair thanks to its bristle brushroll. It’s a great alternative to one of the best robot vacuums if you prefer to be more hands-on.

With all you could need, the Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is a tempting proposition for anyone keen to keep their home tidy and clean. It usually costs $260 but right now, you can buy it from Amazon for $150 so you save $110 or 42% off the usual price. Hit the button below if that sounds like the right vacuum for your life.

Editors' Recommendations