Digital Trends
Smart Home

Smart speakers used primarily for music and information — and shopping

Georgina Torbet
By

Smart home devices like Alexa and Google Home assistant have boomed this year, with 39 million Americans owning a smart speaker. But what tasks are people actually using their speakers for? A survey of users has been conducted by Venture Beat to answer this question.

Venture Beat surveyed over 1,000 users of Alexa and Google Home devices to assess how they use their devices and how they feel about them. The essential findings of the survey were that most people used their devices for core functions and had issues discovering third-party apps. Despite this, users are generally very satisfied with their devices and would recommend them to others. In addition, the aims of these devices to drive purchasing seems to be succeeding, as they are changing users’ behaviors in particular by using the devices to shop.

Most users utilized their device multiple times per day, and the users skew slightly more female than male. The behavior change aspect can be seen through the changes in routine that the device leads to — around a quarter of survey respondents said that the devices have changed their behavior a lot, and an additional 40 percent said that their behavior had changed a little bit. Respondents described relying on the device for day to day information and that it had become integrated into their life.

In terms of functions, the most common use of smart speakers was to play music, with 75 percent of those surveyed using the music function, some of them multiple times per day. Other popular uses of smart speakers were checking the weather, asking for information, and setting timers. Some more fringe functions included checking sports scores, setting reminders, playing games, and shopping.

Speaking of shopping, a large chunk of users — 43 percent — had made a purchase through their smart speaker. These purchases were predominately made through Amazon or Google’s shopping services, though some third party apps also offer purchases and subscriptions. Another source of expenditure on the devices was grocery shopping, with 53 percent of users ordering food delivery through their device. The setup of the devices makes reordering items very easy, which seems to be encouraging users to make regular grocery orders through them.

Even though most respondents used less than four third-party apps, suggesting either a limited interest in the further uses of the speaker or a difficulty in discovering new apps, users were satisfied with their experience. Of survey participants 44 percent were very satisfied with their device, and a further 35 percent were somewhat satisfied.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Triple nuke strike crashes 'Fallout 76' servers, leaves unanswered questions
Up Next

Here's how the InSight mission to Mars will confirm its landing to NASA
Wear OS - Google Asssitant
Wearables

Google's Wear OS update 'H' promises battery life improvements

Google has rebranded its Android Wear operating system to Wear OS. Removing the Android name may help people better understand Google-powered smartwatches, which also play nice with iOS devices. 
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
top tech stories 05 08 2016 vaping
Emerging Tech

Of all the vape pens in the world, these 5 are the best

Vaping concentrates has become significantly more popular, especially among those that use cannabis for medicinal purposes. But don’t use just any vape pen: we found these five devices to be our favorites in 2018.
Posted By Ed Oswald
bank of america mobile tech trends gen z gettyimages 886922002 gpointstudio
Mobile

No cash. No talking. What goes next? Welcome to your ‘app-tive’ digital life

Bank of America's 2018 Trends in Consumer Mobility Report found mobility has changed our lives. Mobile tech influences how most of us communicate, meet people, build relationships, and handle money as we move toward a cashless society.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Google Home Hub
Smart Home

Google Assistant adds smart home bells and whistles in time for the holidays

Just in time for the holidays, Google Assistant is introducing a bunch of new smart home features, including the ability to reply to broadcast messages, create and use cookbooks, and access enhanced storybook content for kids.
Posted By Denny Arar
insight mars mission california launch cubesats nasa
Emerging Tech

Here’s how the InSight mission to Mars will confirm its landing to NASA

NASA's InSight mission has sent a lander to Mars. NASA researchers have now shared details on how they will monitor the touching down of the lander at the end of its 91 million mile journey.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
PS4 bundle deals
Gaming

PlayStation 5 release date in 2020 confirmed? PSVR 2 also on the way

A Redditor who correctly claimed that Sony will be skipping E3 2019 revealed several details about the PlayStation 5 and the PSVR 2. The PlayStation 5 release date will be in 2020, while the PSVR 2 will ditch the breaker box.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fallout 76 servers crash on 3 nukes
Gaming

Triple nuke strike crashes ‘Fallout 76’ servers, leaves unanswered questions

The group of Fallout 76 players who summoned the Scorchbeast Queen by dropping a nuke on a fissure site took the next step, launching three nukes on a single target. They did not find out what happens next, as the game's servers crashed.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
How to get Tumblr followers
Mobile

Tumblr for iOS vanishes from App Store, possibly due to inappropriate content

Tumblr for iOS is currently only allowing searches in Safe Mode, and it is not available on the App Store. The speculation is that the app's disappearance had something to do with inappropriate content.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fantastic beasts the crimes of grindelwald review 2 9
Business

‘Fantastic Beasts’ wins the weekend with underwhelming debut

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald won the weekend box office, but its big debut was a bit underwhelming, with the lowest opening weekend and worst reviews of any Harry Potter film so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
barnes nobles new nook tablet now has keyboard cover and dock covere
Mobile

Barnes & Noble’s new Nook tablet now has its own keyboard cover and dock

Barnes & Noble recently launched its largest mobile device to date, the Nook Tablet 10.1. Now the company has released a couple of accessories designed exclusively for the new Nook: A keyboard cover and a charging dock.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
pulitzer prize winning photographer tries shooting with a toy camera cheap challenge
Photography

Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer trades in his gear for a toy camera

Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Oden Balilty recently rose to the challenge of shooting for an entire day using nothing but a toy camera, and at the end of it even found a few reasons to praise it over his pricey DSLR.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
jaguar land rover v2x red lights crophero jaguarglosa 1200x462
Cars

Jaguar’s V2X technology will keep you from getting stuck at red lights

Jaguar wants to make sure you never have to rush through a yellow light again. The carmaker is building tools that will tell you what speed you'll need to drive to avoid getting stuck at a red light.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
microsoft surface go
Computing

Microsoft drops Surface Go price to $350 for Black Friday week

The Microsoft Surface Go convertible tablet has seen a large price drop this Black Friday sales season, lowering the base model to $350 and even the upgraded ones have seen $50 knocked off of their asking price.
Posted By Jon Martindale
iphone speed test
Mobile

Apple applies for a patent on a wrap-around iPhone display

Previously, Apple was awarded a patent for a foldable phone, and the company has been rumored to be working on one. But it's not at all similar to other concepts. Here's everything we know about a folding iPhone.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper