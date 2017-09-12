The Suzy Snooze teaches your kid to sleep more soundly, goes on sale tomorrow

Why it matters to you Every new parent wishes for more sleep, With Suzy Snooze, children can develop good sleeping habits sooner.

Talk to any new parent or veteran of the child-rearing experience and you will find that one of the biggest difficulties to overcome is the lack of sleep. Of course, new children need attention, but if they would just go to bed on time and not awaken until morning, everyone’s lives would be a lot easier. That is what Suzy Snooze wants to make happen and it is already turning more than a few parents’ heads.

Combining a baby monitor, sleep trainer, and nightlight all in one connected gadget with its own smartphone app is quite a tall order, but that is what the cutesy little Suzy Snooze is. It is the brainchild of Bleep Bleeps, the same company that Kickstarted Sammy Scream in 2014. This time it is back with a design that is the complete opposite, but no less smart and cute.

Created in partnership with Mumsnet and the chief medical officer at Sleepio, Colin Espie, Suzy Snooze is a small plastic device with a bright orange paint job and a cute little face on its front. When a child is ready for dreamland, one press on its head sets Suzy to work, providing your child with a comforting orange glow and relaxing sounds to help them slip off to sleep.

Once there, Suzy acts as a nightlight, which will run all the way through the night. Suzy will also listen in through a built-in microphone to give you an all-in-one baby monitor, too. All communications are sent over Wi-Fi, with secure AES encryption to ensure anyone listening in would not be able to understand anything.

Most importantly though, Suzy’s face stays hidden until you decide that wake-up time has arrived, which is a great way to teach your kids when they can get up. If Suzy’s not awake yet, it is not rising time yet.

All in all, this device should provide parents with some extra sleep and may start to build healthy sleeping habits for their kids that will last for years to come.

Suzy Snooze is available starting Wednesday, September 13 for $248.

Update: Added news that Suzy Snooze goes on sale on September 13.