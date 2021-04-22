Few things in life are as important as knowing how well your infant is breathing during the night. While there is a slew of products that can help monitor infant breathing, few as completely contactless. The Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor tracks a child’s normal breathing patterns and uses this information to alert parents to unusual events or breaks in the pattern. These changes could indicate an oncoming cold or virus or other problem that parents need to be aware of.

It does this without any form of contact at all — no wires, sensors, and no need to charge anything. This means your child’s sleep won’t be interrupted by an uncomfortable wire or ill-placed sensor. And it means you don’t have to wash anything extra.

The Miku Pro includes a lot of features including SensorFusion, proprietary technology that uses an 8-core processor to deliver real-time information on breathing, sleep analytics, 1080p HD video, and nearly lag-free alerts.

The Miku Pro can also be used for older children, all the way up to age 12. It can grow with your child to help you better monitor their health as they age. Additional sensors monitor temperature, humidity, sound, and light levels within a room so you can discover your child’s ideal sleep conditions. Meanwhile, a 140-degree field of view makes it easy to see a large amount of the room at once, and you can pinch to zoom in on the video feed for a closer look at your child.

While technology should never replace parenting, the Miku Pro has been put through vigorous testing and has published a 5,000-hour clinical study to help support its claims.

The Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor is available for purchase from Mikucare.com for $399. It will be available for purchase soon at other major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and more. The Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor is another tool in parents’ belts that can make a difficult job just a little bit easier, while still delivering that all-important peace of mind. After all, as any new parent knows: If your child is sleeping peacefully, you are too.

Editors' Recommendations