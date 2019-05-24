Digital Trends
Walmart offers sweet deals on Owlet Smart Sock 2 baby monitor

Parenting is an amazing experience, but wondering how newborns and infants are at night can be nerve-wracking. Baby monitors can take some of the stress out of the experience by letting you check on the baby without going into the room. Walmart has some significant price reductions on baby monitors including the Owlet Smart Sock 2 and others from MobiCam and VTech.

The baby monitors in the five deals below have different functions, ranging from video and audio streaming to tracking the baby’s heart rate and blood oxygen. Whether you’re buying a baby monitor for your family or as a gift, these five deals can help you save up to $120.

Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Monitor — $100 off

The Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Monitor tracks an infant’s heart rate and blood oxygen level using pulse oximetry. The monitor has three components: the sock, a base station, and a smartphone app. Three washable socks are included. Sized to fit most babies from 0 to 18 months, the socks should be hand washed regularly and used on other feet each night. The sensors in the sock transmit data to the base station, which should be at least three feet but not more than 100 feet from the sock. The sock connects to the base station using Bluetooth wireless, and the base station connects to the smartphone app via Wi-Fi. When all is OK, the based station glows green. If the monitor detects the heart rate or blood oxygen is too high or too low, the base station alerts with lights and sounds and sends a notification to the smartphone app.

Normally priced at $299, the Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Monitor is just $199 during this sale. If you need a baby monitor that tracks heart rate and blood oxygen, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price.

Buy Now

Owlet Smart Sock 2 and Cam Bundle — $70 off

The Owlet Smart Sock 2 and Cam Bundle includes the Smart Sock 2 as described above plus an Owlet 1080p full HD video camera that streams video to the Owlet smartphone app. The camera has infrared night vision so you can see your baby regardless of the light in the room. The video and audio stream is transmitted by secure, encrypted Wi-Fi with AES 128-bit encryption to protect your family. With two-way talk and background audio streaming, you can talk to your baby, sing songs, or read a story without being in the room.

Usually $399, the Owlet Smart Sock 2 and Cam Bundle is discounted to $329 for this sale. If you’re looking for a video and audio monitor and the ability to track your baby’s heart rate and blood oxygen, this is chance to buy the Owlet bundle at an attractive price.

Buy Now

MobiCam Multi-Purpose Wi-Fi Video Baby Monitor —$25 off

The MobiCam Multi-Purpose Wi-Fi Video Baby Monitor packs a lot of function in a compact and, inexpensive package. You can use the MobiCam smartphone app to watch and talk to your baby from any location. The full HD camera’s adjustable horizontal field of view expands to 110 degrees so you can see the whole room. Night vision allows you to see, even when the room is entirely dark. Whether you’re sitting in the family room, working late at the office, or traveling thousands of miles from home, you can see and hear the baby, and when you talk via the smartphone your baby hears your voice.

You can mount the MobiCam on its magnetic base and save up to 20 days of video and audio recording on an optional MicroSD memory card. You can also use the iOS and Android smartphone app to monitor more than one baby or area with multiple MobiCams.

Regularly priced $50, the MobiCam Multi-Purpose Wi-Fi Video Baby Monitor is only $25 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a feature-rich monitor with a budget-friendly price, this could be the time to snap up the MobiCam at this discounted price.

Buy Now

MobiCam HDX Smart HD WiFi Baby Monitoring Camera — $16 off

The MobiCam HDX Smart HD WiFi Baby Monitoring Camera does everything the MobiCam above can do and more. The most significant benefit with the MobiCam HDX is the ability to pan and tilt nearly 360 degrees to follow a toddler around the room. With 2X digital zoom, you can take a closer look if you want to check something out more closely or if your child holds something up and says, “See, Mommy.” You can add up to 15 people to view the video streaming — restricting further access with secure video encryption, a feature also shared with the standard MobiCam.

Usually $60, the MobiCam HDX Smart HD WiFi Baby Monitoring Camera with Digital Pan, Tilt, Zoom and Two-way Audio is just $44 for this sale. If you’re looking for a baby video camera that can follow a child moving around a room, this is a chance to buy the MobiCam HDX at an attractive price.

Buy Now

VTech VM343 Expandable Video Baby Monitor — $120 off

The most significant difference between the VTech VM343 Expandable Video Baby Monitor and the other baby monitor in this group of deals is the VTech’s 4.3-inch color LCD screen, also called the parent unit. You can watch live video streaming from the high-resolution camera without using or even owning a smartphone or tablet. If you want to pan side to side 270 degrees, tilt  120 degrees up and down, or look closer with 2X digital zoom, you can make the changes with the parent unit. The camera and parent unit also support two-way talk so you can reassure the baby if she fusses while sleeping.

The VTech’s camera includes infrared night vision and has a range of up to 1,000 feet. The sound-activated camera can send a vibration alert to the parent unit so if you have it in your pocket or attached with the included belt clip you won’t miss the video. Additional cameras are available separately, and one parent unit can monitor up to four cameras.

Instead of the usual $200 price, Walmart cut the VTech VM343 Expandable Video Baby Monitor to just $80 during this sale. If you want a baby monitor with a viewing screen separate from your smartphone at a great price, now could be the time to click the buy button.

Buy Now

