Black Friday is here and there are plenty of great deals to take advantage of. Plus, Cyber Monday is only a few short days away, but we’ve been scouring the web for the best deals around. We’ve rounded up some of the best smart thermostat deals that are happening right now and we’ll be updating with all of the new deals. Whether you’re looking to cut you energy consumption to lower your monthly electric bill, to regulating the temperature in the home for maximum efficiency, smart thermostats have changed the way homes operate when it comes to heating and cooling.
Amazon is bound to offer a handful of deals, but don’t disregard traditional brick and mortars, like Best Buy, Home Depot, and Walmart, since they’ve have upped their online presence to ensure they’ll have equally attractive offerings. Sure, the discounts and deals should be impressive, but the best part about shopping Cyber Monday is that you can do all of your shopping from the comfort of your home — so ready those cursors for when it’s time!
Today’s best Cyber Monday smart thermostat deals
- Google Nest Thermostat — $180 (save $70)
- Ecobee SmartThermostat — $199 (save $50)
- Glas Smart Thermostat — $199 (save $50)
The sales aren’t just for one day, seeing that Cyber Monday is just one part of Cyber Week — with deals on smart thermostats happening all week long. Right now, the best deal is for the tried and true Google Nest third-generation smart thermostat, which is priced at the discounted cost of $180. Even though it has set the bar high for functionality and design, the GLAS Smart Thermostat is another wonderful option that features a premium design with its translucent OLED touchscreen. At the end of the day, though, you’re bound to save money in the long run thanks to how they’ll efficiently regulate your home’s temperature.
You know what pairs nicely with smart thermostats? Smart speakers. They’re helpful in controlling your and monitoring your smart home if you’re in a totally different room, or just away at work. Black Fridays deals are still going on for them, so it’s worth grabbing one now if you intend on getting a smart thermostat soon.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)$180 $250
GLAS Smart Thermostat by Johnson Controls$199 $249
Google Nest Thermostat E$139 $169
Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for Smart Home$79 $130
Ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control$200 $250
