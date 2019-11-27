Black Friday is only two days away, but many of the best deals on smart speakers have already gone live. If you’re looking for a new smart speaker to power up the audio quality of your favorite devices, this is the time to buy. You can find a Google Home Mini for just $25 at Best Buy, but the device will drop even further once Black Friday arrives. The third-generation Echo Dot is on sale for $35 on Amazon right now, too.

Of course, you don’t have to brave the crowds on Black Friday to find great deals. Between online options and the maelstrom of offers coming on Cyber Monday, you can do all of your holiday shopping from the comfort of home. Digital Trends will be monitoring the web and adding the best Black Friday deals on smart speakers right here.

Today’s best Black Friday smart speaker deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) — $35 ($15 off)

— $35 ($15 off) Google Home Mini — $25 ($25 off)

— $25 ($25 off) Ultimate Ears Boom 2 LE — $70 ($110 off)

— $70 ($110 off) Bose SoundTouch — $100 ($100 off)

It’s possible to save even more money if you look for older models of smart speakers, like the second-generation Echo Dots. Google has practically given away the original Google Home Mini since the release of the Nest Home Mini.

There are also deals on speakers from Sonos, Bose, and Polk. Amazon has the first-generation Sonos One smart speaker on sale for $170 for savings of $30. Most of the deals won’t go live until late Thanksgiving Day. If you’re willing to pick up earlier models of smart speakers instead of the latest versions, you can save even more money without sacrificing too many features.

Best Black Friday smart speaker deals to expect

Almost all of the major smart speaker deals have been announced, which makes it easy to plan for the devices you want to purchase. Amazon has stunning deals on the Echo Plus, which will drop in price to $50 from its original $100. The third-generation Echo will be $60, down from its original $100. The new Echo Dot with Clock will also see a discount of $25 for a final price of $35.

If you’re looking for something more focused on sound than Alexa, the Sonos Beam will cost $320 instead of its normal $400. Best Buy is offering the Bose SoundTouch speaker for $100 off, too.

