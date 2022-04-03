  1. Smart Home
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 4 best wireless outdoor home security cameras

Keyan Riddick
By

Sometimes the area where you want to place a camera is nowhere near an outlet or maybe there's no way to hide the wires. Cable management is a big thing for aesthetics and seeing your power, network, and AV cables everywhere can make your home look messy. Luckily, there are plenty of wireless devices — even when it comes to home security cameras.

Here are our picks for the best wireless outdoor home security cameras on the market today. These models will blend into your home's design or keep them hidden from view. Of course, being wireless comes with its own pros and cons, which we will cover with each camera. Let's jump into the list.

Arlo Pro 4

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera

Best overall
Jump to details
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

Easy to Install
Jump to details
Blink Outdoor Cam

Blink Outdoor

Budget option
Jump to details
Reolink Argus 3 Pro

Reolink Argus 3 Pro

Honorable mention
Jump to details
arlo pro 4 spotlight camera review 7 of 10
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera

Best overall

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Sharp-looking footage
  • Additional details with color night vision
  • Doesn't require a hub to set up
  • Smart security with Arlo Smart service
Cons
  • Specs are similar to predecessor
  • Spotlight required for color night vision

One of our most frequent list contenders comes from the Arlo brand. The latest model from the company is the Arlo Pro 4, a relatively minimal, pebble-shaped camera. It is feature-packed with many smart home features not found in other units.

It captures video in 2K resolution along with its super-wide 160-degree field of view. That video is also colorized at night, which helps set this camera apart from the pack. The spotlight version of the camera comes with a high-beaming light and is equipped with a loud siren, although neither is best in class. The Arlo Pro 4 also connects with all major smart home ecosystems, including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple's HomeKit.

As stated, there are a few drawbacks to any camera, primarily because there's no local storage option. Only having cloud storage options means you have to pay extra to see more footage than what's available on a live stream. It also means there's no backup system if the Wi-Fi drops.

Even with its downfalls, the Arlo Pro 4 still comes out on top as the best wireless outdoor camera you can buy today.

Arlo Pro 4

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera

Best overall
ring stick up cam battery review wireless feat

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

Easy to Install

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Indoor or outdoor usage
  • Battery operated - no unsightly wires
  • Mounting hardware included
  • Extremely versatile
Cons
  • Battery must be charged occasionally
  • Monthly fees for premium features

The Ring Cam is completely wireless, so you can place the Stick Up Cam in or outside your home. It also captures in 1080p resolution and has a 115-degree field of view, which is not quite the lowest on this list. It can also connect with Amazon Alexa and has a removable battery. If you have other Ring products in your home, the Stick Up Cam integrates with them seamlessly.

As far as negatives go, that removable battery has been reported to be tedious to remove, which you may have to do often considering its inconsistent battery life. No local storage also means you pretty much need a subscription, which adds to the low initial price point of this camera.

The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is still a good option for Ring households that need an extra outdoor camera for security.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

Easy to Install
blink outdoor camera review 1 of 9
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Blink Outdoor

Budget option

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Loud internal speaker
  • Battery life rated for two years
Cons
  • Narrow field of view
  • Soft video footage
  • Muted color reproduction
  • Lacks specs boost over predecessor

An underdog addition to our list is the Blink Outdoor, priced at only $100. While it's not the most feature-rich model, it is extremely budget-friendly, which is why it's on our list. That price tag alone can make it an appealing choice, especially if you want to test the viability of having a security camera for your home or if you don't want to invest too much for extra security.

The Blink Outdoor is no slouch either. It will record video at 1080p resolution with a 110-degree field of view. While that's not exactly remarkable, the Blink has near best-in-class battery life — we can probably thank the lack of features for that. Basically, it connects with Amazon Alexa and has space for local storage.

You can check the Blink apps to see a list of features that the Blink cameras don't include — for example, person or animal detection. There's also a subscription attached to the Blink Outdoor, which will bring the first-year cost over $100.

Blink Outdoor Cam

Blink Outdoor

Budget option
reolink argus 3 pro review of 11
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Reolink Argus 3 Pro

Honorable mention

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Crisp-looking 2K video footage
  • Excellent night vision performance
  • Solar panel add-on doesn't cost a lot
  • Easily converts into an indoor camera
Cons
  • Weak dynamic range
  • Antiquated-looking app

The Reolink Argus 3 Pro is this list's honorable mention, and for a good reason. It is similar to the Arlo cameras, with a few features switched. Even the design of the Argus 3 Pro somewhat resembles the Arlo cameras.

The Argus 3 Pro captures footage at 2K resolution as well, but with a 120-degree field of view instead. It also has a general smart home connection by integrating with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You can also use a microSD card for local storage if you don't want to deal with cloud storage or want another failsafe.

Unfortunately, this camera doesn't have a removable battery, so you have to remove the entire camera to recharge it. It also misses some hardware and software features found in other models. For example, there's no spotlight add-on, nor is there a motion zones customization feature for notifications.

Nonetheless, for a high-resolution camera that is somewhat basic, the Reolink Argus 3 Pro is an excellent pickup.

Reolink Argus 3 Pro

Reolink Argus 3 Pro

Honorable mention

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a good wireless outdoor security camera?

This list shows that an excellent wireless outdoor security camera can pull from a diverse list of benefits. Having great resolution and many features can make a camera good, even disregarding the price. The Arlo and Argus cameras in this list are good options.

What is a good inexpensive wireless security camera system?

The Reolink Argus 3 Pro and Blink Outdoor are barebones cameras available at a budget price point.

How long do wireless security camera batteries last?

Security cameras' battery life largely depends on the battery the camera takes. The Blink Outdoor uses AA batteries, which the company states will last two years. The Arlo lasts several months with its rechargeable Li-ion battery.

Can wireless security cameras work without internet?

Some wireless security cameras can work without the internet, namely those that feature local storage recording options. Without Wi-Fi, you won't be able to connect to many of them remotely, but they'll still record activity based on their settings.

Editors' Recommendations

Score the JBL Tune 230NC TWS wireless earbuds for $20 off

JBL Tune 230NC TWS lifestyle image worn in the park.

Astronomers discover ‘Jupiter’s identical twin’ exoplanet

exoplanet haul transits2 on starfield editable 02 20x30

Norco explores a loss of humanity in our modern world

A religious statue with distorted face in Norco.

During spring cleaning, don’t forget smart home security

A physical lock placed on a keyboard to represent a locked keyboard.

In a world of Spider-Men, is it wise to be a Morbius?

Jared Leto as Morbius.

Neal McDonough on Boon, Neo-Westerns, and Clint Eastwood

Neal McDonough stares with blood coming down his face in Boon.

Hubble smashes record for most distant star ever seen

Tthe light of a star that existed within the first billion years after the Universe’s birth in the Big Bang (at a redshift of 6.2), captured by Hubble.

What Perseverance rover recordings tell us about sound on Mars

The two microphones of the Perseverance Mars Rover are labeled.

Enjoy smoother, faster gaming with the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD

A person holding the WD Black SN770 gaming SSD.

Google has a new plan to replace cookies. Will it work?

Google Logo

NASA’s test of its massive moon rocket is underway today

Space Launch System ready for wet dress rehearsal, a sunrise in the background.

The Outlaws review: With Christopher Walken, crime pays

Stephen Merchant and Christopher Walken talk in a scene from The Outlaws.

The best desktop computers for 2022

HP Omen 30L DESKTOP PC