About to store your seasonal items for the cold coming months? You can make the job easier with a smart garage door opener. Chamberlain, manufacture of do-it-yourself products for the garage and home, has announced the release of its latest smart home item, the RJO70 Wall-mount garage opener, which can make any garage door smart. It uses Wi-Fi to open and close a connected garage door from anywhere using the myQ App, a handy feature when you’re packing your garage full of warm weather items.

“A garage offers the perfect space for storing seasonal items and ‘extra stuff’. So much so, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, 25% of households with two-car garages don’t have room to park their vehicles inside them,” said Jackie Lorenty, vice president of Chamberlain and LiftMaster brand garage door openers. “The RJO70 wall mount design redefines the traditional form of the garage door opener and addresses concerns with space and organization by freeing up the ceiling to create additional storage for homeowners.”

The RJO70 mounts alongside the garage door instead of on the ceiling, and it’s very compact, so homeowners don’t need to worry about it taking up space that’s better used for storage. It is also very quiet, thanks to a low-vibration, high-performance DC motor.

The smart garage door opener includes several security features, as well. Using the app, homeowners can receive real-time alerts when the door is opened. It can be closed remotely, too, for those times when you leave the house and forget to secure the garage. It can also be used in conjunction with Key by Amazon for in-garage delivery to keep packages from being taken. Additionally, the Automatic Garage Door Lock feature deadbolts the garage door when it closes and the Smart LED Light that comes with the door can be mounted anywhere to provide security lighting.

For those that worry about power outages, the RJO70 has integrated battery backup. “For the 70% of homeowners who use their garage door as the main entry, a power outage can become not only an inconvenience but a major safety and security issue,” said the company in a press release. “The integrated battery backup system provides uninterrupted access to the garage door when the power goes down, and keeps it functioning until electricity is restored.”

The Chamberlain RJO70 will be available initially in-store at Lowe’s, and online at Amazon, Chamberlain, and Lowe’s website.

