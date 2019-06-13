Share

Amazon slashed the price of Chamberlain’s MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Garage Hub in time for Father’s Day. This deal is so good, the smartphone-controlled and Google Assistant and IFTTT compatible MyQ Garage Hub would be an excellent gift for anyone, including yourself.

Smart garage door controls add security and convenience when used with previously installed openers. Raise your hand if you’ve turned around within a few minutes or miles of leaving home to go back and check if you remembered to close the door as you were pulling out. When kids start to drive, many parents would appreciate getting an alert when the garage door opens and closes. Also, when you’re on a vacation or a business trip, wouldn’t it be nice to be able to check the garage door status on your smartphone or get an alert if the door opens when the house is vacant? The MyQ Garage Hub and app are designed to handle all of the above situations.

The MyQ-G0301 Garage Hub is compatible with most garage door openers made since 1993. The base requirements are a sectioned garage door and security safety lights that stop the door opening or closing operation if a person or object blocks the light beam. You can check your garage door opener’s compatibility here. You’ll also need a strong Wi-Fi signal close to your garage opener and a smartphone on which to install the free iOS or Android MyQ App.

With the garage hub installed and the MyQ app configured, you can get real-time notifications whenever your door opens, closes, or stays open for a preset length of time. You can open and close your garage door from anywhere using the MyQ app on your smartphone. You can also assign up to three additional people to control your door as guests.

The MyQ Garage Hub is compatible with Key by Amazon, the Amazon Prime service that delivers packages inside the garage. Key by Amazon is available in limited areas at this time, but if you’re in a covered area, all you have to do is link your MyQ account to the Key app. Note that the MyQ Garage Hub is not currently compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Normally priced at $80, the Chamberlain MyQ-G0301 Garage Hub is just $40 during this sale. If you want to add garage door control to your smart home configuration with smartphone access and optionally with Google Assistant and IFTTT with a $10 annual subscription, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price.

