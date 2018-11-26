Digital Trends
Thermador comes out with a slew of connected cooktops and ovens

Thermador, veteran purveyor of high-end home kitchen appliances, is reaching out to tech-savvy chefs with a bevy of new cooktops and ovens outfitted with its signature connected home technology.

The Irvine, California-based company described the product launches as the most ambitious in its 103-year history, encompassing complete redesigns of its Masterpiece and Professional collections and including induction and gas cooktops as well as ranges and ovens. All support the new Thermador Connected Experience by Home Connect technology and all are available for purchase now.

What’s new in cooktops

Perhaps the most innovative products are Thermador’s new Freedom Induction cooktops. Available in 30- and 36-inch models, these cooktops allow positioning of up to six pots and pans anywhere on the surface: The cooktop automatically detects the presence of cookware and transfers applicable settings when an item is moved to a new location.

Other features include color touchscreen controls and Cooktop Hood Sync, which can adjust a Thermador hood’s ventilation and lighting based on the cooktop task at hand.

MSRPs for Thermador induction cooktops range from $2,699 for the 30-inch model to $5,299 for the top-of-the-line 36-inch unit.

Redesigned gas cooktops feature Raised Pedestal Star Burners, which make cleanup easier and lower the risk of baking spilled food onto the surface. Thermador has updated the graphics and lighting on the knobs as well as the designs of the grates and glass control panels. A new XLO Select Simmer feature offers five precise simmer settings.

Gas cooktop MSRPs start at $1,499 for a 30-inch model and top out at $2,399 for the 36-inch Masterpiece Pedestal Star Burner.

On to the ovens

thermador connect cooktops ovens connected oven

Thermador’s product refreshes cover its Masterpiece and Professional convection, steam, and speed ovens. The convection ovens get multiple presets, while the steam ovens boast a generous 2.5 cubic feet capacity with 30-inch width and multiple racks. Speed ovens can work as convection ovens, broilers, or microwave ovens.

Convection ovens run between $3,299 and $5,099, depending on the addition of features such as built-in rotisserie and temperature probes. Steam ovens go for $4,899, and speed ovens range from $2,299 for the Masterpiece model to $2,499 for the Professional version. All new wall ovens are 30 inches wide.

Thermador Connect vision

These multiple product announcements (along with Thermador’s recent dishwasher launches) demonstrate Thermador’s commitment to its Thermador Connected Experience technology, based on its partnership with the increasingly ubiquitous Home Connect platform for smart home appliances. Features include the ability to start appliances remotely, access to electronic user manuals, as well as cooking tips and advice, and even remote diagnostics.

Home Connect also enables integration with other vendors’ Home Connect-compatible products as appropriate.

