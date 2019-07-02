Rule your range with precision with one of the best gas cooktops

Share

Gas cooktops remain a popular option for home kitchens: They heat instantly, allow for immediate and direct adjustment to heat levels, and are very cheap to use. It’s no surprise if you prefer to use a gas stovetop — but picking out the right one may prove challenging with all the choices on the market.

To help you find the best cooktop option around, we have picked several of the best options available, starting with a particularly durable Bosch 30-inch model. However, we also chose a number of other great options at various price points, so be sure to take a look at the full list!

Bosch 30-inch NGMP056UC

Bosch is well known for their high-quality cooktops, and this gas model is highly durable, with a minimalistic grating over its five burners that provides all the support you need while still being easy to clean. But just because the cooktop looks simple doesn’t mean it foregoes advanced features. In fact, Bosch has equipped this model with a number of useful feature for those who prefer gas: An electronic re-ignition sequence will re-light any burner that suddenly goes out, and each burner is marked by a subtle red LED light to let you know if it’s on or off. One of the burners is a particularly powerful 20,000 BTU model that lets you choose between extra-fast boiling or low simmering that won’t scorch your more delicate creations.

Frigidaire 30-inch FPGC3077RS

Frigidaire is another brand well-known for its long-lasting kitchen appliances. This 5-burner gas cooktop combines great quality with a more reasonable price tag than some of the other top-line cooktops on the market. The no-nonsense knobs are particularly sturdy, and the continuous cast iron grate, while heavy, does a great job of supporting any size of pot or pan, no matter where you want to put it. Burners range from 9,500 BTUs to a powerful center burner rated at 18,200 BTUs, excellent for quick boiling.

GE 30-inch PGP9830DJBB

While gas cooktops tend to look more or less the same (stainless steel and iron grating are the first choice for most brands), this GE model quickly stands out with its more unique design choices. Note the powerful fan in the middle, an important consideration for those without an overhead fan, and a powerful venting feature that can move up to 330cfm of air directly from around the burners to diminish smells and smoke. The four burners range from 5,500 to 11,500 BTUs, not as powerful as some of our other choices and without a fast-boil option, but suitable for more casual kitchen spaces. If you need on-oven venting, this is one of the best choices!

GE 36-inch PGP7036SLSS

Those with larger ovens will need a larger cooktop—and while some brands offer cooktops in multiple sizes, finding just the right large model can be a challenge. We recommend this excellent GE gas cooktop, with linear, continuous iron grate and a great control design with extra space for the knobs (that doesn’t get in the way of the burners themselves). There’s also a power boil option that can go up to 18,000 BTUs for fast heating, and white LED indicators by the knobs to show when burners are on. Another burner has a simmer option designed to prevent burning, as well. However, a word of warning: If you choose the stainless steel option for this cooktop, you may have to work harder at keeping it clean.

Samsung 30-inch NA30N6555TS

Samsung’s five-burner model comes with a griddle you can switch in for larger cooking projects — and a whole lot of style. We are particular fans of the large, weighty knobs, which are widely spaced out and backlight with blue LEDs so you can tell which burns are active at a glance. The three-piece grate is easy to use and clean, and the burners range from 5,000 to 19,000 BTUs depending on what kind of heating you want. Since this is Samsung, we were also not surprised to see Wi-Fi connectivity built into this cooktop: You can monitor and control the burners and heat via app, wherever you are!

Empava 30-inch EMPV-30GC0A2

These $1,000 to $2,000 burners are fine, but maybe you’re looking for a much more cost-efficient option to save money. This Empava cooktop is extremely affordable, and you still get cast iron grating, stainless steel design, and heating options up to 12,000 BTUs. The lack of continuous grating may be noticeable after seeing so many other brands with this design, but the grates are still easy to use and clean. There aren’t a lot of extra features available, but there are safety sensors that will automatically shut off a burner if they detect a heating problem. Unlike many burners on our list, an LP (liquid propane) conversion kit is not included with this model, so it’s best if you are using natural gas.