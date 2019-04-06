These electric cooktops will bring flare and cooking fun to the kitchen

Share

Electric cooktops are versatile, easy to clean, and thanks to modern technology, come with a variety of tricks like fast heat-ups and syncing elements. If you’re looking for a new cooktop, an electric option (not to be confused with induction technology) is a good choice—and our list can help you make the right decision. Check out today’s top models.

Reminder: Cooktops are not one-size-fits-all. Most residential cooktops come in 30 and 36-inch models. Even then, there can also be small variations between brands that may make fitting a new cooktop more complicated. When in doubt, consult a professional before buying.

GE Appliances PP9036DJBB 36-inch

GE Appliances’ excellent five-burner cooktop gives you a variety of options to fit every pot and pan you have – along with some impressive tech features. The middle burner has three optional size options that are certain fit extra-large pots. The two-sized side burner is a “power boil” 2,400-watt element designed to apply extra heat to bring things to a full boil. The two side burners are actually “sync burners” that you can control at the same time and heat levels, ideal for heating griddles or similar objects. The glide touch controls may take some getting used to, but they do have a handy lock option so you don’t accidentally adjust the heat after turning them on. Overall, this cooktop combines the benefits of electric heating with the best of recent innovations in cooktop technology, making it an easy recommendation.

Samsung NZ36K7570RS 36-inch

Some do not like the glide touch control system, which takes time to get used to. If you’d rather avoid touch dial options, this model offers more traditional dials as well as digital touch controls, thanks to removable magnetic knobs – a neat solution. It also provides some of the same benefits as our top GE Appliances pick, including two sync burners for griddles and a rapid boil burner (3,300 watts) for quickly heating up your liquids. The Bluetooth feature links to Samsung oven ranges so that it can automatically turn on lights and fans when you start using the cooktop – also neat. There’s also Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control of the burners, which have 15 different heat settings, making this one of the most high-tech electric tops we’ve seen.

GE Appliances JP3030SJSS 30-inch

While the offset four burners may look at a little odd, this GE cooktop sports impressive, durable knob controls and powerful heating elements (no multi-size elements here, unfortunately), plus an excellent design with stainless steel trim. Two of the elements are power boil options at 2,500 watts for fast heating. The lowest settings allow you to simply keep food warm with the six-inch element, or gently melt foods with other elements.

Electrolux EI36EC45KS 36-inch

Two of these Electrolux elements have multiple size options to choose from, with a variety of wattage options for different cooking projects. However, the real star here is the set of powerful controls. These controls combine on and off touch switches, preset touch settings to immediately choose temperatures for specific tasks, and gliding controls to adjust temperatures. With a little of everything, these touch options give you unprecedented control over the cooking process—and since everything is smooth, cleaning is easy, too. A Sabbath Mode is also included.

Whirlpool W5CE3024XB 30-inch

This highly affordable electric cooktop makes a great option for a budget upgrade to your kitchen. The knob controls allow you to choose options like simmer and melt depending on the elements you are using – and you can easily remove the knobs for dishwashing when things get dirty. There aren’t a lot of extra features on this cooktop, but the solid, reliable Whirlpool design still carries it far.

Frigidaire FFEC3024LB 30-inch

Another affordable model for those looking to save, Frigidaire provides a basic electric cooktop with a simple design. You won’t find any bells or whistles on this model, but you do get elements ranging between 1,200 and 2,500 watts, plus easy-to-use knob controls on the right-hand side. It heats up quickly, is easy to clean, and—for those who aren’t interested in introducing new complexities into the kitchen—doesn’t require any extra training to use immediately.

LG LCE3010SB 30-inch

On the other hand, if you like the high-tech controls, this LG cooktop will ensure your Sci-Fi dreams come true. The touch-based control panel looks more like something you would find in a spaceship than a kitchen, with an arc of gliding dials that lets you immediately control the five different elements and see what state they are in at a glance. Multi-size elements and syncing elements are also included, as well as a “keep warm” setting, a child lock to prevent tampering, and auto shut off for safety.