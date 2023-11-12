Walmart just discounted this cordless vacuum and mop to $99

While corded vacuums are great for doing extended cleaning, they can be a bit cumbersome and a pain to use, especially if you don’t have a good distribution of wall outlets. That’s where cordless vacuums come in, allowing you to roam freely in your home without worrying about tripping over any wires. The downside is that they tend to only run for around 40-60 minutes, but if you grab a great cordless vacuum like the Tineco iFloor 2 Max, that will be more than enough time for you to get your cleaning done.

The Tineco iFloor 2 Max usually goes for $199, but Walmart is having a great sale on it right now that brings it down to just $99, which constitutes a substantial $100 discount. That’s a great price for a vacuum that you can use both wet and dry, with some great features.

Why you should buy the Tineco iFloor 2 Max Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner

What’s great about the Tineco iFloor 2 Max is that it’s a combination wet and dry vacuum, which means you don’t have to worry about changing heads when you want to deal with one or the other. While that does make it a bit bigger than your typical vacuum, the advantage is that it can scrub and vacuum in one go, and it even cleans itself afterward with a special self-cleaning mode when it’s charging, although it does clean itself as you use it too. That feature is pretty helpful because the whole vacuum comes with two tanks, one for clean water and one for dirty water, so you’re always using clean water for your floors rather than recirculated dirty water.

You’ll also be happy to know that the Tineco iFloor 2 Max works on both hardwood and soft surfaces like carpets, so you can use it pretty much anywhere, even on things like laminate and vinyl too, which is great. There’s also a spot-clean mode that gives you maximum power for those tough and stubborn messes. The only big downside is that it only has about a 22-minute runtime, which isn’t surprising given that it’s a multi-function cordless vacuum. Still, that may be an issue for some, so be sure to keep that in mind.

The Tineco iFloor 2 Max is a great vacuum for almost any spill, especially since you can grab one from Walmart for $99. And, if the slower runtime bothers you, you can always grab two since it would have cost $199 anyway without the discount! That said, if you’d like a few more options, it might be worth checking out these other cordless vacuum deals, as well as the general Black Friday deals that are happening concurrently.

Editors' Recommendations