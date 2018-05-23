Looking for a tiny home? You can buy one on Amazon. No, really.

Share

From 1973 to 2013, the average size of new homes in the United States grew from a little over 1,500 square feet to almost 2,600 square feet, according to Restoring Simple. As the average family size shrank and home sizes grew, the average person in the U.S. gained an abundance of living space.

Then, the tiny house movement came onto the scene. At first, we only heard about tiny homes on TV (check out some of our favorites here), and they weren’t readily available to the average home buyer who didn’t know where to look.

Now, they are relatively easy to find, and you don’t even need a real estate agent — you can just buy one on Amazon.

We scoured Amazon in search of tiny houses for sale and were surprised to find lots of nice-looking mini abodes. Here are just a few. For obvious reasons, these homes aren’t eligible for Amazon Prime shipping, but most do ship for free.

This tiny home looks great, but beware: it doesn’t include basic living essentials such as a bathroom. You may also need to purchase additional materials, like roof shingles. While this tiny home is not ideal for daily living, it does have a wide variety of practical uses. For less than five grand, the 113-square-foot space can serve as an office, lake house, guest house, pool house, or workshop. According to the manufacturer, two adults can assemble the cabin in one day with minimal tools.

Like many other tiny home kits we saw on Amazon, you buy this cabin kit as a shell. The 171–square-foot kit comes with the wood parts, doors, windows, and hardware you need to build the shell. It doesn’t come with furnishings, nor do you get all of the finishing supplies you need, like electrical wiring, plumbing, or roof shingles. You can build this cabin directly onto a trailer, but the trailer is not included. For those looking to start building their tiny home, this could absolutely be a viable option.

The concept of this model is similar to the Pioneer cabin kit, except it’s a bit larger at 228 square feet. Like the Pioneer, it’s an unfurnished tiny house shell that you can build on a trailer. But, you can also build it as a standard tiny house as well. On the plus side, kits like the Frontier and Pioneer can speed the building time for a tiny home project. According to Tiny House Community, it takes the average DIY builder roughly 480 hours to build a tiny home.

The Eagle Vista will cost you about as much as a fully-loaded luxury SUV. Probably because at 1,336 square feet, this cabin isn’t exactly tiny. It has two stories, and each floor is slightly more than 650 square feet. You can use this structure as an office building, a retail space, a home, or a hybrid home and business. If you’re on a tight budget, keep in mind you’ll still need to purchase additional building materials, like foundation and roofing materials. Given the size, you’ll probably need a professional crew to assemble this cabin as well.

If your image of a tiny home is one where you have a living space downstairs and a loft where you can sleep, this cabin may be more your speed. It has 259 square feet of living space on the lower level, plus a 168-square-foot loft. Two adults can build this cabin in about two days. But, keep in mind the cost of extra materials like foundation materials, electrical components, and furniture.

This stylish 400 square foot tiny home has an open concept floor plan, one bedroom, and one bathroom. It also boasts high ceilings and ample storage space. This little abode is more expensive than some of the other options, probably because it comes with more features, like plumbing, electrical, and kitchen and bathroom cabinets and fixtures. You will need to buy your own furniture, too, and pay a whopping $4,800 for shipping.

If you’re not interested in a cabin, you may like a container house. This one is 45 feet long and eight feet wide (so it’s around 360 square feet). According to the listing, the tiny home is pretty much move-in ready. The house has essentials like appliances, a full bathroom, and a TV. Shop around on this one – some sellers offer free shipping, while others charge thousands of dollars.

Considering actually buying a tiny home on Amazon? Read this.

When you visit a tiny home vendor in person, you can often see examples of what you’re buying in person. But when you buy online, it’s not always that clear. When searching online, you may see a picture of a fully built and furnished home, but the seller is only providing the materials to build the shell. It’s wise to make sure you understand exactly what you’re getting for your money. With some tiny homes, you’ll get walls, doors, and windows, but you don’t get all of the essentials like the hardware to install a shower or a toilet. Also, it’s a good idea to consider other factors, like your climate, for instance, which can impact your building material and insulation needs.

All in all, you can buy a nice tiny home on Amazon, as long as you do your research and budget for materials and supplies that don’t come with the kit.