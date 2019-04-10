Uber Eats’ redesigned app lets you track your order with cute graphics

Share

Uber Eats is rolling out a major app redesign that uses cute graphics to offer more detailed information on the progress of your order.

Before, the food-delivery service offered basic updates that let you know your meal was being prepared and when it was on its way, but the new app tells you that your order has been accepted, when it’s being prepared, and when the courier is on his or her way to the restaurant. This is followed by another update letting you know that the courier is heading your way together with a map showing their route, and, finally, when they’ve arrived. You’ll also see a countdown clock showing you how many minutes until your meal is likely to land at your door.

In a blog post introducing the new-look app, Andy Szybalski, Uber Eats’ global head of product design, said it also brings new features to better handle delays and other events.

For example, if your order gets held up or canceled, the app will offer specific information on what’s happening and why. Should you need to, you’ll also be able to contact your courier even before they pick up your order. Improved support via call or chat has also been incorporated into the revamped Uber Eats app.

With its cute animations, the revamped app is certainly easier on the eye, and gives you a clearer idea of how your order is coming along so can plan ahead and do other things in the meantime.

Szybalski says his team arrived at the new look for the app following feedback from the Uber Eats community.

The update is available now for iOS, Android and the mobile web in 16 cities globally, including San Francisco, Miami, and Washington, D.C. in the U.S., with its entire community expected to have access in “the coming months,” according to the company.

Uber Eats operates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and in hundreds more places around the world, and has partnerships with more than 100,000 restaurants, including everything from fast-food chains to fancy eateries. The service launched in 2015, partly to give Uber drivers additional earning opportunities during quiet times in the day when fewer people take rides.

Tummy rumbling? Digital Trends has a lovingly compiled list of the best meal-delivery services available today.