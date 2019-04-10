Digital Trends
Smart Home

Uber Eats’ redesigned app lets you track your order with cute graphics

Trevor Mogg
By

Uber Eats is rolling out a major app redesign that uses cute graphics to offer more detailed information on the progress of your order.

Before, the food-delivery service offered basic updates that let you know your meal was being prepared and when it was on its way, but the new app tells you that your order has been accepted, when it’s being prepared, and when the courier is on his or her way to the restaurant. This is followed by another update letting you know that the courier is heading your way together with a map showing their route, and, finally, when they’ve arrived. You’ll also see a countdown clock showing you how many minutes until your meal is likely to land at your door.

In a blog post introducing the new-look app, Andy Szybalski, Uber Eats’ global head of product design, said it also brings new features to better handle delays and other events.

For example, if your order gets held up or canceled, the app will offer specific information on what’s happening and why. Should you need to, you’ll also be able to contact your courier even before they pick up your order. Improved support via call or chat has also been incorporated into the revamped Uber Eats app.

With its cute animations, the revamped app is certainly easier on the eye, and gives you a clearer idea of how your order is coming along so can plan ahead and do other things in the meantime.

Szybalski says his team arrived at the new look for the app following feedback from the Uber Eats community.

The update is available now for iOS, Android and the mobile web in 16 cities globally, including San Francisco, Miami, and Washington, D.C. in the U.S., with its entire community expected to have access in “the coming months,” according to the company.

Uber Eats operates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and in hundreds more places around the world, and has partnerships with more than 100,000 restaurants, including everything from fast-food chains to fancy eateries. The service launched in 2015, partly to give Uber drivers additional earning opportunities during quiet times in the day when fewer people take rides.

Tummy rumbling? Digital Trends has a lovingly compiled list of the best meal-delivery services available today.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: News, features, and specs
best buy arlo security camera spring deals pro 2 03
Deals

Best Buy tears down prices on Arlo Pro indoor/outdoor security cameras

Best Buy ripped up its price sheets for two generations of Arlo Pro wire-free indoor and outdoor home security cameras. The Arlo Pro 720p HD video cameras and Arlo Pro 2 1080 full HD cameras are two of the most feature-packed systems.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Ring Video Doorbell Pro review
Smart Home

Thieves are stealing video doorbells. Here's what to do if it happens to you

Video doorbell thefts are happening in several areas across the country. Here are some steps to take to deter the theft, and what Ring and Nest want you to do if your video doorbell is stolen.
Posted By Erika Rawes
google home hub review 1
Deals

Woot and NewEgg blow the doors off Google Home Hub pricing

Woot and Newegg slashed their prices for the Google Home Hub smart display. If you've been waiting for a good sale for this digital display assistant with visual as well as audio interaction, jump on it before the deal goes away.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Bosch HBLP651LUC oven review Bosch
Smart Home

Bosch plans to harness the power of Blockchain for its next refrigerator

Bosch is teaming up with Wien Energie to create a refrigerator that runs on blockchain. The appliance will give users more control over where their power comes from and how much their fridge consumes.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
coffee teabag steeped 3
Smart Home

Steeped Coffee aims to solve the K-Cup problem with java in a tea bag

Keurig has been king of the single-serve coffee market for years, but an upstart is upending the coffee market with a new way. Steeped Coffee looks like a tea bag, has a long shelf life, and is more environmentally friendly than K-Cups.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Echo Show
Smart Home

First-gen Echo Show vs. second-gen Echo Show: How are they different?

We pit the Echo Show 2017 versus the Echo Show 2018, and see how they stack up against each other. We're breaking down everything from the display and shape to the audio qualities and comparing the two smart displays.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
police 911 burglary suspect trapped roomba
Smart Home

Police respond to 911 burglary call, discover suspect is a trapped Roomba

Definitely an instance where smart home technology was misidentified as human, deputies in Oregon rushed into a bathroom with guns drawn only to discover the burglary suspect was a Roomba wandering around the room.
Posted By Mike Flacy
walmart ninja and farberware air fryer deals 3 2 quart
Smart Home

A dirty air fryer can make foods taste bad. Here's how to clean yours

If you don’t clean your air fryer, it can accumulate smells, and those old flavors can transfer into other foods. Here's how to properly clean and maintain your air fryer in just a few steps.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon echo second generation deal smart speaker 1000x666
Smart Home

Alexa becomes more of a newscaster by giving you more in-depth information

A new report suggests Alexa will soon be able to read long-form news stories to you from major publications including CNN, NPR, Bloomberg, and others. The in-depth reporting will be available in audio and video form.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
amazon shark ion f80 stick vac deal of the day duo clean 750 x 500
Deals

Amazon knocks half off the price of Shark ION F80 lightweight cordless stick vac

Amazon sliced its price for the Shark ION F80 lightweight cordless stick vacuum. An Amazon Deal of the Day, the Shark ION F80 includes two rechargeable batteries and charger. Act today to get the Shark ION F80 for under half the list price.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Wink Hub 2
Smart Home

Wink Hub has been out of stock almost everywhere for the past few months

The Wink website has listed the Wink Hub and other products as out of stock for months and no new product integrations have been added, leaving some to wonder if the company is still operational.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
walmart instant pot lux60 deal 6 in 1 black stainless steel
Deals

Walmart chops the price of the Instant Pot LUX60 black stainless steel 6-in-1

Walmart cut more than a third off the price on the 6-quart Instant Pot LUX60 6-in-1 multi-use programmable cooker. The perfect size for families, the LUX60 is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer, and warmer.
Posted By Bruce Brown
wayfair way day sale event
Deals

Wayfair’s Way Day sale drops prices on appliances, robot vacuums, and more

Wayfair has extended its annual Way Day sale to 36 hours. It officially starts today, April 10 and ends on April 11 at 11:59 p.m. E.T. Shop steep savings of up to 80% off can be found across Wayfair's kitchen appliances, vacuums…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
second hand smart speakers could be spying on you amazon alexa watching over
Smart Home

Need to check your blood sugar results or see a doctor? Just ask Alexa

Alexa is capable of a lot of things and saving your life might be next on the list. The intelligent digital assistant has recently acquired a bunch of new skills related to the HIPAA Act of 1996.
Posted By Clayton Moore