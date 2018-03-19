Walmart and Handy are teaming up to make furniture assembly easier

In an effort to not be left behind in the dust, Walmart has become the newest retailer to offer in-home furniture and appliance set up for its customers. The news comes just days after Swedish furniture giant Ikea announced that its recent acquisition of TaskRabbit would now allow its customers to hire Taskers in order to help assemble purchases that can often otherwise be quite difficult to figure out.

Walmart’s offering builds upon not an acquisition, but a similar partnership — one with the on-demand service company Handy. Thanks to this new collaboration, the retail giant will now offer Handy’s installation and assembly services to folks in more than 40 percent of its 5,000 total U.S. locations.

The new offering will be made available first in 45 states and can help with anything from putting your furniture together to mounting your new television set. Customers only need to indicate that they would like to take advantage of the service at checkout and then schedule a Handy appointment sometime between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. local time.