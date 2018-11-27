The crazy and weird chandeliers you can buy on Amazon

Share

Your lighting fixtures can have a huge impact on your home’s overall design. Your fixtures can make your home look modern, or you can opt for a more traditional look. You can go for a custom look, or you can have basic recessed lights in the ceiling like you’d see in a new home build. Your light fixtures can also affect the brightness in your home, which can set the mood in your living space.

If you want to go all out and make your home look like a fancy hotel, you install a chandelier that’s completely over-the top. A giant chandelier made of crystal, perhaps? Or, maybe a chandelier shaped like clouds in your master bedroom is your idea of fancy?

Amazon has a ton of chandeliers you can buy online. You can even opt for expert installation with some of them. Check out some of the weird and outrageous chandeliers we found on Amazon. Sure, some of them look like works of art, and others are just plain tacky. But, all of these “unique” chandeliers will certainly grab attention from anyone who walks in your home.

Cloud Light ($75)

Do you ever feel like your head is in the clouds? Well, maybe you need this cloud light for your home. While it might not be the most “traditional” looking light fixture, it’s sure to be a head turner. This 110-volt cotton pendant light by INJUICY uses E27 bulbs (not included), and it’s about 20 inches in diameter.

Colorful Chandelier ($299)

If you like expressing your personality through color, you might really like this super colorful chandelier. On the plus side, it uses LED bulbs, and it’s made of environmentally-friendly materials. This six-head chandelier might actually look pretty nice in a child’s room. Why is it so weird? Just imagine this chandelier in the dining room of a traditional home with hardwood floors and granite countertops.

Gargoyle Chandelier ($227)

If you’re a fantasy lover, you might like this light for your game room or man cave. However, this gargoyle light would probably look strange in the middle of the kitchen. Made by Design Toscano, this 27.5 inch by 18 inch by 25 inch gargoyle light takes one 40 watt bulb. It’s even hand-cast using real crushed stone that’s bonded with a designer resin.

Dragon Chandelier ($150)

If you’re not into gargoyles, you might like this dragon statue lamp. This light is also made by Design Toscano. It measures 21 inches by 19 inches by 15.5 inches, and it takes one 40 watt bulb. The orb is six inches in diameter. Like the gargoyle, this light could fit well in a game room or man cave. But it might look kind of strange over a dining room table.

Parrots Chandelier ($850)

Are you a bird lover? This Tiffany-style parrot chandelier by Makenier has eight arms and holds 11 bulbs (E27 or 9-watt CFL). The colorful parts of the chandelier are stained glass, creating a vintage look. The lampshade measures roughly six inches by 17 inches, and you can have the length of the chain adjusted by request.

Three Rings Chandelier ($246)

The epitome of modern decor, this three-ring, 90-watt LED chandelier by Unitary comes in white or yellow light. If you’re into this design, you can put this light fixture just about anywhere — in the kitchen, closet, bedroom, office, or dining room — as long as your room has a compatible design. It’ll absolutely turn heads when guests come to your home.

Spiral Chandelier ($243+)

Another take on modern LED lighting, this spiral chandelier would go well over an island or a dining table. It comes in cold white or warm white light. You an also choose between a 98-watt and a 120-watt option. If you choose the 120-watt option, the price increases to $316.

“S” Chandelier ($70)

Want to add a little sparkle to your room? Why not add this “S” shaped light fixture? The 36-watt LED light lasts 250,000 hours, and the K9 crystals will add a touch of bling to your abode. The light measures approximately 12 inches by 24 inches, and it’s ideal for a room that’s between eight and 12 square feet.

Giant Crystal Chandelier ($2,100)

If you really want to add that “wow” factor, check out this huge chandelier by Gallery. It measures five and a half feet tall. It’s trimmed with Spectra crystal by Swarovski. It comes with a certificate of authenticity, a Gallery-backed warranty, and Gallery verified and approved diagram and instructions. This chandelier would probably look lovely in the entryway of a mansion, but it might look rather strange in the middle of a home where it costs more than the mortgage payment.

Surfboard Chandelier ($200)

Some people aren’t really about bling, fantasy, or anything fancy. They really just want more of a chill vibe in their home. Well, this surfer chandelier by Giclee Gallery screams, “I’m a beach bum.” The shade is about 16 inches wide and 5.5 inches tall, and it includes 12 feet of cord so you can customize the length. This chandelier takes three 60-watt (maximum) light bulbs.