Hey Google, preheat the oven: More voice commands coming to Whirlpool appliances

It’s going to get a little bit easier to talk to your Whirlpool dishwasher, thanks to new enhancements to the Google Assistant voice-command features with Whirlpool’s connected appliance line.

Whirlpool already features integration with Google Assistant, but new features announced this week include the introduction of more concise functional Google Home commands and the expansion of remote appliance control to all regions where Whirlpool Connected appliances are available. The company also announced it plans to bring Google Home capabilities to new products from other Whirlpool Corporation brands later this year.

“We’re thrilled to offer a better experience for our consumers with our smart appliances, not just in the U.S., but now around the world,” Jason Mathew, senior director of Global Connected Strategy at Whirlpool Corporation, said in press release. “We’re constantly trying to improve and have worked tirelessly to address consumer feedback and simplify the command process for those who are using this connected technology in their own homes.” The functional command upgrade applies to 25 connected appliances from the Whirlpool and Jenn-Air brands, which will carry official certifications as “Works with Google Assistant” appliances.

Whirlpool Corporation confirmed via email that microwaves, ovens, dishwashers and laundry appliances will be just some of the 25 different kinds to benefit from the voice command enhancements.

The updates mean that users will no longer have to say the name of the brand when giving a command to their connected appliances. Previously, for example, to preheat their connected oven, users would have had to say something like “OK Google, ask Whirlpool to preheat the oven to 425 degrees.” With the voice command update, they will be able to simply say, “OK Google, preheat the oven to 425 degrees.”

Whirlpool verified that other, similarly short commands consumers will be able to use will be:

“OK Google, set the microwave to three minutes at 100 percent power.”

“OK Google, start the dishwasher.”

Google Assistant will also soon become available for many connected appliances in the United States, Europe, India, Canada, and Mexico that did not previously have the capability. Whirlpool also plans to add Google Home capabilities to products from its KitchenAid and Maytag brands later this year.