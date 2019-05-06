Digital Trends
Smart Home

Woot chops price of Philips Sonicare 3 Series Gum Health electric toothbrush

Bruce Brown
By
1 of 4
woot drops price for philips sonicare 3 gum health toothbrush 4
woot drops price for philips sonicare 3 gum health toothbrush
woot drops price for philips sonicare 3 gum health toothbrush 2
woot drops price for philips sonicare 3 gum health toothbrush 1

Woot scaled back the price for the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health electric toothbrush by 43% for one day. This sale ends at 11:59 p.m. Central Time or when Woot’s supply is sold out.

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes make up to 31,000 brush strokes a minute, far outperforming manual brushing. The Series 3 Gum Health rechargeable toothbrushes also improve gum health, removing up to six times more plaque from the gumline than regular brushes.

According to Philips Sonicare, this model supports healthy gums in three ways: reducing redness, swelling, and bleeding. Gingivitis is no joke, and you don’t want to have gum surgery if you can avoid it (speaking from an extremely unpleasant experience). By getting rid of plaque, in two weeks the Sonicare 3 Series can reduce gingivitis up to 100% better than manual brushing.

If this is your first experience with an electric toothbrush, you’ll need to be gentle at first as your teeth and gums get used to this form of cleaning. The Sonicare 3 Series has three intensity settings so you can start comfortably brushing along your gumline. As your gums toughen up, you can increase the intensity if needed for thorough or faster cleaning.

Dentists recommend brushing for two minutes, but unless you set a timer, how will you know? This Philips Sonicare model has a SmarTimer feature, so you’ll know when the two minutes are up. There’s also a Quadpacer interval time that encourages you to keep going the full two minutes by beeping every 30 seconds.

The Philips Sonicare 3 Series Gum Health electric toothbrush comes with the 3 Series Gum Health power handle, a ProResults Gum Health brush head, a battery charger, and a travel case. The Sonicare’s Lithium-ion battery holds a charge for up to three weeks of brushing. A light on the handle shows the current battery status.

Normally priced at $80, the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health electric toothbrush is on sale for $44 for one day on Woot. Woot limits this sale to no more than 10 units per customer. If you want a high-quality electric toothbrush that can help remove plaque from your gums, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price, but the sale ends at midnight tonight, and that’s only if the inventory lasts.

Looking for more great stuff? We’ve found the best hair dryers, water flossers, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
best deals alexa google home amazon walmart mini
Smart Home

Google Home Mini 2-Pack drops below $50 price barrier for a one-day sale

Woot's daily deal includes a Google Home Mini 2-Pack for just $48, the lowest price we've seen. The Mini is the smallest and least expensive Google Home smart speaker, but it has all the functionality of the larger and costlier models.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best refrigerators Sub-Zero BI-42S/S Side-By-Side
Smart Home

Update your kitchen with the best refrigerators you can buy in 2019

There are tons of factors that go into buying a fridge, from size and capacity to color. It takes lots of testing and research, but we've chosen the best refrigerators to get you started, regardless of what you're looking for.
Posted By Erika Rawes
walmart deals google home lenovo smart display hub 1500x1000
Smart Home

OK Google, add milk: How to shop at Walmart using just your voice

Do you like ordering groceries online? Here's how to shop for Walmart groceries using your Google Home device using just your voice. Walmart's deal with Google makes ordering with voice commands easy and effective. Learn all about it here.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
home depot small kitchen appliance mothers day deals candy apple red aid 4 quart multicooker life
Smart Home

Home Depot lines up crazy-good small kitchen appliance deals for Mother’s Day

Home Depot has taken deep discounts on small kitchen appliances including air fryers, multi-cookers, coffee makers, and blenders for Mother's Day. If you're buying Mother's Day gifts or for your kitchen, these deals can save up to $86.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
robot vacuum deals mothers day tenergy otis
Deals

Save mom time cleaning with these Mother's Day robot vacuum deals

Mother's Day is fast approaching, and with so much already on mom's plate why not make cleaning a whole lot easier? Robot vacuums clean more effectively than ever before, and we have a few recommendations for which one to buy.
Posted By Ed Oswald
awesome tech you cant buy yet tronex flashlight feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: E-ink smartphones and wearable headlights

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Smart Home

May the Fourth be with you: The best Star Wars gadgets and swag for your home

Show your Star Wars pride with a room (or house) full of functional memorabilia. From toasters to pillows, there's more Star Wars home decor items than you'll know what to do with.
Posted By Gia Liu
Securifi Almond 3
Smart Home

Smart home products that got their start on crowdfunding sites

These successful smart home products were created by startups using crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. They beat the odds to become huge successes: Check out what their smart devices offer.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
amazon coffee maker deals on keurig ninja delonghi k cafe single serve cup latte and cappuccino
Smart Home

Amazon brews up savings on Keurig, Ninja, and De’Longhi coffee machines

Amazon took significant discounts on coffee and espresso machines from Keurig, Ninja, De'Longhi, and Bella, brands long-associated with quality coffee drinks. There's nothing de-caffeinated about the price cuts for these deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best smart home hubs Wink Hub 2
Smart Home

Add to your home's brainpower with the best smart home hubs on the market

As the smart home market continues to expand, devices are more connected than ever. Smart hubs are devices that provide easy ways for your devices to talk to each other. Here are our picks for best smart home hubs on the market.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
google assistant io 2018 sundar pichai
Mobile

Google I/O 2019: How to watch and keep up with the biggest developments

Google I/O is almost here, and we're excited to find out what Google has planned. But what if you're not happy to receive your news second-hand? Here's how to watch the Google I/O keynote and stay up-to-date.
Posted By Mark Jansen
google duplex hands on io2018 2836
Mobile

It's Pixel season! Here's everything we expect to see at Google I/O next week

It's almost time for Google to show us its most highly-anticipated releases of early 2019. But what can you expect at Google I/O 2019? More details of the new Android version are certain, but there are seemingly a few surprises.
Posted By Mark Jansen
amazon echo dot review
Smart Home

Here's how Alexa understands your whispers vs. your regular speech

Want to talk to your Amazon Alexa device while other people in the house are sleeping? You should try Whisper Mode. Surprisingly, Alexa's voice sounds very humanlike in a whisper. Here's how to enable it and how it works.
Posted By Erika Rawes