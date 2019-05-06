Share

Woot scaled back the price for the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health electric toothbrush by 43% for one day. This sale ends at 11:59 p.m. Central Time or when Woot’s supply is sold out.

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes make up to 31,000 brush strokes a minute, far outperforming manual brushing. The Series 3 Gum Health rechargeable toothbrushes also improve gum health, removing up to six times more plaque from the gumline than regular brushes.

According to Philips Sonicare, this model supports healthy gums in three ways: reducing redness, swelling, and bleeding. Gingivitis is no joke, and you don’t want to have gum surgery if you can avoid it (speaking from an extremely unpleasant experience). By getting rid of plaque, in two weeks the Sonicare 3 Series can reduce gingivitis up to 100% better than manual brushing.

If this is your first experience with an electric toothbrush, you’ll need to be gentle at first as your teeth and gums get used to this form of cleaning. The Sonicare 3 Series has three intensity settings so you can start comfortably brushing along your gumline. As your gums toughen up, you can increase the intensity if needed for thorough or faster cleaning.

Dentists recommend brushing for two minutes, but unless you set a timer, how will you know? This Philips Sonicare model has a SmarTimer feature, so you’ll know when the two minutes are up. There’s also a Quadpacer interval time that encourages you to keep going the full two minutes by beeping every 30 seconds.

The Philips Sonicare 3 Series Gum Health electric toothbrush comes with the 3 Series Gum Health power handle, a ProResults Gum Health brush head, a battery charger, and a travel case. The Sonicare’s Lithium-ion battery holds a charge for up to three weeks of brushing. A light on the handle shows the current battery status.

Normally priced at $80, the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health electric toothbrush is on sale for $44 for one day on Woot. Woot limits this sale to no more than 10 units per customer. If you want a high-quality electric toothbrush that can help remove plaque from your gums, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price, but the sale ends at midnight tonight, and that’s only if the inventory lasts.

