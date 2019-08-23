How to factory reset your Google Home Hub and why you'd want to

No matter if you’re getting rid of your Google Home Hub (now called Google Nest Hub) to upgrade to a Google Home Max, you need to fix a tech issue, or you’re worried about security concerns, clearing your information from the hub is easy and literally takes 10 seconds. Let’s take a look at some reasons why you might want to factory reset your Nest Hub and how to do it.

Reasons to reset

There are several reasons a person may want to factory reset their Google Nest Hub. Maybe the most obvious is that they are going to upgrade to a Google Home Max and no longer need their Nest. A factory reset would allow you to sell your old hub, or give it to a friend or family member, without your account being still linked to that device.

Another reason to reset involves security. While Google denies the Nest Hub has any security flaws, there are some that disagree. Considering how many data breaches (including Google) and device hackings that have been in the news in the past year, it’s understandable that you may be wary of any device that could be potentially hacked or that could otherwise share your data. Factory resetting your hub would wipe all of your information from the device, though, if it has been gathering information the entire time you’ve been using it, there’s really not anything you can do about that as of right now. By the way, you can use this tool to see what data your smart home devices collect and where they are sending the data.

You may also reset for technical problems. If the device is acting funny, such as by failing to answer questions or link to your Wi-Fi, then a good factory reset may fix the problem.

Ready, Set, Reset

You can’t use the app or voice commands to reset the Google Nest Hub, but that’s okay. This is the fastest reset method I’ve ever seen on any electronics I’ve ever come across. You simply hold down the volume button on the right side on the back of the screen for 10 seconds using two fingers. That’s it. The device will restart and you’re done. If you ever forget, you can just say, “Hey Google, factory reset,” and the assistant will remind you how to do it.

If you want to reset other Google smart home devices, they can be reset in a similar way. To reset Google Home, press down and hold the microphone mute button found on the back of unit for about 15 seconds, or until the assistant states that the device is resetting. For the Google Home Mini and the Google Home Max, find the etched circle on the base by the power cord and hold it down for around 12 to 15 seconds.

