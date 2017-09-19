New Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet hands users Alexa hands-free

Why it matters to you Amazon's next-gen Fire tablet comes with updated features such as better battery life and a faster processor, along with Alexa hands-free.

On Tuesday, September 19, Amazon introduced its updated version of the Fire HD 10. With a full HD display, better battery life, and — for the first time on a Fire tablet — Alexa hands-free, the next-generation tablet will be shipping out with a list of improvements.

The Fire HD 10 comes packed with a 10.1-inch, 1080p widescreen display along with front and rear-facing cameras. With a quad-core processor of up to 1.8GHz and 2GB of RAM, the tablet is up to 30-percent faster than its predecessor and is accompanied by up to 10 hours of mixed-use battery life. Its dual stereo speakers have Dolby Audio support.

As far as storage goes, two options are available — 32GB and 64 GB — with up to 256GB of expandable storage with a MicroSD card. You’ll also receive free unlimited cloud storage for Amazon content and photos taken with the Fire tablet. When it comes to durability, the device is also supposedly more durable than the iPad Pro 10.5-inch model — and cheaper, too.

Amazon also included Alexa on the Fire HD 10 but this time around, it’s hands-free. With previous Fire tablets, you had to press a button in order to activate the virtual assistant. With the hands-free feature all you have to do is make sure you’re connected to Wi-Fi and say “Alexa,” followed by a command like video playback, launching an app, setting alarms, and more. It’s compatible with smart home devices as well.

Users will see that a new page on the Fire HD 10 titled For You, lives on the home screen and provides you with a personalized experience. The page allows you to quickly pick up where you left off regardless of whether that involves a book, movie, or song. It will also curate recommendations based on your past interests across a number of entertainment categories.

Other features on the For You page include local weather along with access to family photos from Prime Photos. The new page is available for those who have previous generation Fire tablets as well.

The Fire HD 10 is now available for pre-order starting at $150 and will start shipping on October 11. It comes in in three different color options — Black, Punch Red, and Marine Blue — along with protective covers that will run you $40.