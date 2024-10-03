 Skip to main content
Amazon quietly launched three new Android tablets with a bunch of AI features

amazon quietly launched three new android tablets fire hd 8 2024 render official
Amazon

When Amazon launches a new tablet, there’s usually quite a bit of fanfare. But this time, the retail giant has quietly unveiled out three new Fire HD 8 tablets: the Fire HD 8 (2024), Fire HD 8 Kids, and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro. These might sound like iterative improvements, but don’t be fooled, as Amazon has added some serious oomph to these tablets.

The new Fire HD 8 tablets include a writing assistant that’s built into the keyboard. Have you ever written something out and thought it lacked a certain pizazz? The assistant will help tighten up your text. The Amazon Silk browser also now has a feature that will summarize we pages so you get the gist of the message without reading the entire story, while another AI tool lets you create custom background images through a text prompt.

And if you thought the previous models were a little on the slow side, there’s great news. The Fire HD 8 (2024) is getting a bump to its RAM. The base 32GB version will have 3GB of RAM, while the 64GB version will have a total of 4GB of RAM. While other tablets might have quite a bit more RAM, this is a pretty significant bump from the previous generation.

Introducing new AI features on Amazon's Fire tablets

The kid-focused tablets are relatively similar. They don’t vary in terms of size, but they are focused at different age groups. The Fire HD 8 Kids is for little ones between 3 and 7 years old, while the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is aimed at kids between 6 and 12 years old. Both tablets also come with a 12-month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus.

The launch of new Fire tablets is exciting, especially with the significant upgrades Amazon has given them. While they aren’t a competitor for the iPad, these tablets offer a great low-cost alternative for anyone who wants an entertainment-focused tablet.

Fire HD 8 

Fire HD 8 Pro

