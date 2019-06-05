Amazon Prime Day 2019 will be on July 15, according to leaked email

Share

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year for getting a great deal, with big discounts on items ranging from electronics, to clothing, to household goods. Now, we may have an idea of when Amazon Prime Day 2019 will take place, thanks to a leaked PR email. According to the email, Amazon Prime Day 2019 will be on July 15.

It may be a week or two before Amazon officially announces the dates for Prime Day. Last year, the dates were announced on July 2, around two weeks before Prime Day sales kicked off on July 16. Prime Day actually lasts more than 24 hours. Last year, it lasted 36 hours, so if you happen to be busy on July 15, you’ll hopefully still be able to take advantage of the awesome deals for at least part of the next day.

Usually, Amazon Prime Day discounts apply most heavily to Amazon’s own products — and in the last year, it has launched a ton of them. For example, you’ll likely see heavy discounts on Amazon’s range of smart speakers, including the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot. You’ll also see discounts on Amazon-branded smart home devices, Fire TV streaming devices, Kindle ebook readers, Fire HD tablets, and so on. Since Amazon now owns Blink, Blink’s smart security cameras may see a hefty discount too. Some deals are available to non-Prime members, though most are reserved for those with an Amazon Prime account.

Amazon Prime Day is now in its fifth year, and has quickly become one of the biggest shopping days of the year — rivaling even the likes of Black Friday, at least when it comes to sales on Amazon specifically. The PR email that was leaked described a 30 percent discount on a Tineco A10 cordless vacuum, which is a pretty sweet deal for a solid competitor to Dyson’s range of handheld vacuums.

We’ve already started thinking about what to expect from Amazon Prime Day, so check out our guide on the best Amazon Prime Day deals — which not only notes some expectations for Prime Day, but also lists a few awesome deals that you can take advantage of right now.