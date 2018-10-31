Digital Trends
Mobile

From the road to your wrist, see how Android has evolved over the past 10 years

Rose Behar
By
Android Auto
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends

Android started out as a mobile operating system, but over the 10 years since it came to market, it has become so much more. Forks of Android now act as Google’s operating system across a wide variety of different form factors, from automobiles to smartwatches. Because it’s open source — freely available for redistribution and modification — the use cases are incredibly diverse. Here, we look at the various industries Android has permeated since it launched in the HTC G1 in 2008 — and one that might be vying to take over from the beloved OS in the future.

Wear OS (formerly Android Wear)

skagen falster review wear os
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Google debuted its wearables platform called Android Wear in 2014. Since then, the platform has shipped on smartwatches from a wide range of brands in both tech and fashion — everything from Asus to Michael Kors — but it hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing. The past several years were shaky for the now-branded Wear OS, as the future of smartwatches, in general, seemed far less promising than originally expected. There were delays in the development of the platform, and many tech partners starting to lose interest in a market that seemed to have very little dynamism. At the same time, though, it’s become clear that fashion companies are more than glad to take up the mantle abandoned by smartphone manufacturers, introducing devices that are more about battery life and aesthetic than boundary-pushing features. Regardless of whether mobile manufacturers continue to tap into the market, it’s here to stay.

Android TV

Android TV hands on

Going from minuscule screens to the home theater, Google also launched Android TV in 2014, offering the tech company’s take on smart TV software. The OS primarily runs on some set-top boxes and as integrated software on smart TVs from brands including Sony and Sharp. As it grows in popularity, it’s also showing up in things like pico projectors and mobile robot projectors. Along with the standard interface showing media from installed apps, it benefits from being tightly intertwined with all other Google services and features — for instance, it supports Google Assistant, offers access to the Google Play Store, and provides Cast support, with no need for a Chromecast dongle.

Android Things

lenovo smart display 959
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

These days, more and more objects are gaining the ability to communicate, both with one another and with us humans. In the home, we know this space age-sounding phenomenon simply as the “smart home.” Google joined in on the fun in 2015, when it announced Android Things, its own embedded operating system for low-power and memory constrained Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Google also introduced a protocol for communication between these devices. So far, brands including JBL, Lenovo, and LG are all making smart displays that run on the platform,  featuring tools like Google Assistant and Google Cast. Meanwhile, LG and iHome are also producing Android Things smart speakers.

Android Auto/Android Automotive

Android Auto
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends

Becoming the dominant operating system in cars has long been an ambition for Google, and Android Auto, launched in 2014, represents the tech giant’s first step toward that goal. You can use the app for a more car-friendly user interface, or use a supported in-car display to access music, GPS, and more. Google’s next step, though, is Android Automotive — a more full-bodied version of Android running on the car itself. This new implementation has some major momentum right now, with massive carmaking alliance Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi signing a deal to run Android Automotive infotainment systems in millions of cars beginning in 2021, along with Volvo. This sort of deal is major not only for Google but for the car industry — automakers have long been reticent to give up on making their own systems and retaining their own data.

Daydream

Lenovo Mirage Solo with Daydream Review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Daydream is Google’s virtual reality platform, and it originally debuted in 2016 as a platform powered by Android phones in Android Nougat. You would slap a “Daydream-ready” phone inside a headset, and the experience would be completely powered by the phone. Earlier this year, Google and Lenovo released the Mirage Solo, one of the first standalone Daydream headsets that do not require the use of a phone. There hasn’t been a lot of momentum in the virtual reality space, as it’s still a nascent industry. Additionally, though Oculus doesn’t call it Daydream, its Oculus Go headset runs on a custom version of Android.

Chrome OS

Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Chromebooks don’t run on Android, they run Google’s Chrome OS. But Google brought the Google Play Store and familiar Android features to the platform to make it more versatile. The latest Google Pixel Slate is a testament to the future Google wants, where you can get work done with a desktop operating system like Chrome OS, with the benefits of swapping to a tablet mode to use a more tablet-friendly user interface thanks to Android, with plenty of app support.

And more…

android 10 years platforms and industries ricoh theta v review table 1500x1000

While the use cases above are large, official branches of Google’s operating system, Android appears on a whole bunch of other types of devices —  which makes sense, considering the OS runs on around 24,000 distinct devices. Amazon’s Fire HD tablets, for example, run a forked version of Android that does not have access to the Google Play Store. One of the more interesting examples is in-flight entertainment systems, like Panasonic’s Ex3, which British Airways employs in its Boeing 747 aircrafts. EX3 is an HD display that focuses on providing a massive content library to entertain travelers, and benefits greatly from using a well-established, mature OS over a buggy creation made from scratch. Another noteworthy example is the Rico Theta V 360 camera, which uses software based on Android, making it open to support a wide variety of third-party apps. It was recently a finalist in the 2018 International Design Excellence Awards. No doubt many more unique Android gadgets will crop up in the future — that’s the benefit of an open source platform.

Google Fuchsia

google fuchsia github demo

Fuchsia OS isn’t strictly Android-related, but it could potentially be its successor. We’ve been hearing about Google’s all-purpose operating system for around two years now, but a commercial release still isn’t expected for quite a while, and its exact purpose isn’t known for certain yet either. We do know, however, that Fuchsia is being designed to run across all sorts of different form factors, including laptops and embedded devices. Reports have further suggested that it will take over from every OS shipping on Google’s consumer hardware. Google responded to those recent rumors, though, by stating that there is no concrete plan at the moment for replacing Android in the immediate future. Still, the definition of mobile has grown exponentially over the last 10 years, so it makes sense Google would create a more flexible OS. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Android phones of 2018
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Product Review

You’ll hate the iPad Pro’s price, but you’re going to want one anyway

Apple has unveiled a big redesign for the iPad Pro, slimming down the bezels, adding Face ID, and the ability to magnetically attach and charge the Apple Pencil. All of this comes at a high cost however, as the iPad Pro starts at $799.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Google Pixel 3 review
Mobile

These are best Android phones of 2018 for every price range

We gathered together the best Android phones right here to help you find your ideal device. We have got the top picks at different prices, with some suggested alternatives worth considering.
Posted By Simon Hill
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Mobile

iPad Pro 2018: 5 features we love, 5 features we don’t

Apple officially launched its next-generation iPad Pro. While the new iPad offers plenty of new features to be excited about, there are also changes we aren't fans of. We've rounded up a list of both.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
misfit vapor 2 news fossil vaper
Mobile

Misfit's new Vapor 2 with built-in GPS is now available for purchase

Misfitlaunched its latest smartwatch in the Vapor lineup, the Misfit Vapor 2. The smartwatch comes with improved heart rate tracking, built-in GPS, runs Google's latest version of Wear OS, and more. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
apple pencil 2018 news
Mobile

Second-generation Apple Pencil writes a new chapter for device

Apple announced a few exciting products like a new Mac Mini, MacBook Air and iPad Pro, but it also took the wraps off of a new Apple Pencil. The second-generation Apple Pencil boasts a slightly refined design, wireless charging, and more.
Posted By Christian de Looper
polar releases vantage m and v fitness wearables vignette feat
Mobile

Polar’s latest Vantage fitness watches are now available for purchase

Polar launched its latest lineup of devices. Known as the Polar Vantage V and the Polar Vantage M, both provide a new optical heart rate sensor, additional tracking metrics, and more.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
uber now offers a 15 monthly plan for access to cheaper fares
Cars

Uber now offers a $15 monthly plan for access to cheaper fares

Uber riders in five cities across the U.S. can now pay a monthly fee of $15 ($25 in Los Angeles) for access to cheaper fares. Called Ride Pass, the subscription service is available for UberX and UberPool.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
open box iPhone 7 deal
Deals

Buy a new open-box unlocked iPhone 7 and save more than $100

Why pay extra for a sealed box you're going to immediately open anyway? You can now score an open box iPhone 7 for just $320, in brand-new condition with accessories. This saves you around $130 off of the street price of a brand-new sealed…
Posted By Lucas Coll
lg g7 thinq review
Mobile

A foldable smartphone at CES 2019? Anything is possible, LG says

A rumor suggests LG may show off a folding smartphone during CES 2019, making it the latest device manufacturer to be linked with the technology, which may become one of the standout designs of the coming year.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Razer Phone 2 Hands-on
Mobile

Master your new Razer Phone 2 with these handy tips and tricks

After months of anticipation you finally have the shiny new Razer Phone 2 in your hands. So what now? We've compiled a list of our favorite tips and tricks to help you get the most of your the Razer Phone 2.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
ZTE Blade Max View
Mobile

The ZTE Blade Max View and Blade Max 2s offer dramatic displays for under $200

ZTE has taken the wraps off of two new smartphones: The ZTE Blade Max View and ZTE Blade Max 2s. The two phones boast modern 18:9 displays with a 1,080p resolution 32GB of storage, and more.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Mobile

A fun slide-up camera will make you want to try the Honor Magic 2

The exciting Honor Magic 2 has been announced, and it's an almost completely bezel-less smartphone with six camera lenses in total. The front three are revealed in a pop-up section above the screen.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Mobile

How the 2018 Apple iPad Pro 12.9 stacks up against the 2017 and 2015 versions

Apple has redesigned its biggest tablet bringing more processing power and pixels to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. There's also FaceID, a new Apple Pencil, and more, but how does it measure up to previous incarnations? We compare them here.
Posted By Simon Hill
How to choose a cell phone
Mobile

What is Android fragmentation, and can Google ever fix it?

Fragmentation on the Android platform has long been criticized as a problem for security, consistency, and app development. We take a look at Google’s attempted fixes and ask if it can do more.
Posted By Simon Hill