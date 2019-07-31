Mobile

New Android ransomware is spreading through text messages

Christian de Looper
By

There’s a new type of Android ransomware making the rounds that leverages SMS text messages to spread, according to a new report from cybersecurity company ESET. The ransomware has been active since July 12, and essentially uses victims’ contacts lists to spread.

According to the ESET blog post, the malware is called Android/Filecoder.C, and was first distributed on Android developer forums on Reddit, including the XDA Developers subreddit. On these forums, the malware was distributed through pornographic posts.

Usually, the ransomware is disguised as an online sex simulator game, but sometimes its also a tech-related app. Once downloaded, the infected .APK file initiates contact with a server to access a list of addresses and encrypt and decrypt files in the background. It then sends the text messages, and scans the device to encrypt files with the extension “.seven.” That prevents users from being able to access files on their own device. Users are then told that to decrypt their files, they have to pay a ransom — which is usually between $94 and $188 — in the form of Bitcoin. According to the report, the ransom message could be shown in one of 42 languages, maximizing its reach. The malware is able to choose the language of the system, so the user can understand it. Once the ransom is paid, a the private key is sent to the victim, and they can then decrypt the files.

Once the malware is on a device, it’s able to send text messages to contacts on the phone with a link to an app that apparently uses the recipients’ photos — when, of course, it’s actually a malicious app. Sometimes, the link is masked using a bit.ly link.

It’s important to note that if you do find yourself with the malware, your files may not be lost, and you may not have to pay the ransom. According to ESET, while the ransom message says that files will be deleted in 72 hours, that isn’t always the case. Not only that, but encrypted files can be recovered without paying the attackers — though ESET is quick to note that if the attackers fix the flaws, the malware could become more advanced and become a more serious threat.

So how can you prevent being attacked? Simple — don’t download any apps from third-party sources, and don’t click on links sent via text message that tell you your photos are being used in an app.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Verizon 5G rollout: Here is everything you need to know
Up Next

The Irishman: Everything we know about Netflix's effects-heavy mob drama
apple card
Mobile

The Apple Card will reportedly launch in the first two weeks of August

Apple is getting into the credit card business. Apple Card is a credit card you can sign up for directly on your iPhone, and it doesn't have fees. There's a lower interest rate and you can even get Daily Cash from all purchases.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
iphone xs max and xr photo galleries apple hands on 12
Mobile

Need a do-over? Here's how to factory reset an iPhone, from XS on down

Resetting an iPhone can help you to fix software issues, and wipe away personal data should you be planning to sell your device or give it to someone else. Here's how to factory reset an iPhone from within iOS or iTunes.
Posted By Simon Hill
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to reset your iPhone
Mobile

Is your smartphone frozen or unresponsive? Here's how to reset your iPhone

You can do a lot with an iPhone, but if you ever run into an issue with it, the first thing you should do is restart it. In this guide, we tell you how to reset your iPhone, and explain how it differs from a factory reset.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mobile

Here's how to convert a Kindle ebook to PDF using your desktop or the web

Amazon's Kindle is one of the best ebook readers on the market, but it doesn't make viewing proprietary files on other platforms any easier. Here's how to convert a Kindle book to PDF using either desktop or web-based applications.
Posted By Simon Hill
Smart Home

Hungry? These are the 7 best food-delivery apps that bring deliciousness to you

Not everyone wants to venture outside their door for food. With the right app, you can get your meal delivered to your door. We've rounded up the best food delivery apps that will bring dinner to your door.
Posted By Gia Liu
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Product Review

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 blends the line between Android tablet and laptop

Samsung’s latest tablet is the Galaxy Tab S6. It’s the successor to the Galaxy Tab S4, with worthwhile upgrades like a superior chipset, an S Pen that’s stored magnetically, and a better keyboard.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
ways cell phone carriers screw you throttling
Mobile

It's time for cell phone carriers to repent and stop gouging their customers

If you want to use your smartphone then you have little choice but to sign up to a service plan with a cell phone carrier. Sadly, carriers are adept at ripping us off, unnecessarily blocking features, throttling data speeds, and more.
Posted By Simon Hill
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 1
Mobile

How to watch Samsung launch an exciting new Galaxy tablet and Galaxy watch

Samsung will launch a new Galaxy Tab tablet and a new Galaxy Watch over the next few days, ahead of the main event on August 7 — the launch of the Galaxy Note 10. The events will be livestreamed on Samsung's website.
Posted By Andy Boxall
How to make a contact group on iPhone
Apple

Planning a party? Here’s how to make a contact group on an iPhone

There's no obvious way to create contact groups on your iPhone, but you can do it through iCloud or you can install a third-party app to help. We explain both methods as we explore how to make a contact group on an iPhone.
Posted By Simon Hill
samsung galaxy tab s6 news 16
Mobile

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 inches closer to laptop territory with new keyboard case

Samsung's newly announced Galaxy Tab S6 brings Android tablets closer to being users' sole OS for work and play. Additions in gaming, DeX, Bluetooth in the S-Pen, and a trackpad in the new case make the Tab S6 a better 2-in-1.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
samsung galaxy tab s6 news 1
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 vs. Tab S5e vs. Tab S4: A look at all the differences

If you're shopping for a new tablet and want an Android device, then you need to check out Samsung's wares. The question is: Which Samsung tablet is best -- the Galaxy Tab S6, the Tab S5e or the Tab S4? We dig into the differences here.
Posted By Simon Hill
Verizon storefront
Mobile

Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Washington, D.C., get 5G access from Verizon

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. Its mobile 5G network is now available in select areas of several cities such as Chicago and Denver. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network.
Posted By Christian de Looper
black shark 2 pro news main
Mobile

The Black Shark 2 Pro offers Snapdragon 855 Plus power for under $500

Black Shark has wasted no time after the release of the powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus, releasing an upgraded version of the Black Shark 2 gaming phone. Say hello to the uber-powerful Black Shark 2 Pro.
Posted By Mark Jansen