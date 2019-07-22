Mobile

Apple is reportedly about to buy Intel’s modem business

Christian de Looper
By

Apple already makes its own processors for the iPhone, but it looks like the company could be nearing a deal that would help it make its own modems in-house too. According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, Apple is within a week of agreeing to buy Intel’s modem business.

The deal is said to be in advanced talks, and the report notes that it would be valued at $1 billion or more. While Apple often makes smaller deals without any sort of announcement, it’s likely Apple and Intel will make some kind of announcement if the deal does happen.

The deal isn’t necessarily all that surprising. Apple has been known to want to do as much of the designing and manufacturing in-house as possible — an ethos that led it to start building its own processors, which are now largely considered to be the best mobile chips in the world. Apple has also started building its own security chips for Mac computers, with the current-generation called the Apple T2 Security Chip. Eventually, Apple likely hopes to use only Apple-built tech in both the iPhone and Mac range of products.

Apple has had a bit of a rough road to getting 5G modems for the iPhone. The company had a long and difficult court battle with Qualcomm over license fees and patents, leading it to make a deal with Intel for modems. Intel, however, reportedly had a tough time developing its own mobile 5G modems — and as a result Apple and Qualcomm eventually patched things up and agreed to a six-year license agreement for modems. It’s unclear whether Apple is required to use Qualcomm modems as part of that agreement but as a result of the deal, Intel announced that it would be exiting the 5G modem business.

According to some reports, after the Apple-Qualcomm deal, Intel began looking for a buyer for its vast portfolio of modem-related patents and staff, and Apple as a buyer makes a lot of sense. Apple was reportedly already working on building its own modems, and will presumably phase out Qualcomm modems in favor of its own once it has developed the modems enough to be ready for the mainstream.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for July 2019
Asus ROG Phone 2
Product Review

The new Asus gaming phone certainly isn't a beauty, but it performs like a beast

Asus is on a roll in 2019, having started out with the Zenfone 6 -- a welcome surprise and a great phone -- and now with the ROG Phone 2. This gaming phone has plenty of ability to ensure even casual gamers will want to take a look.
Posted By Andy Boxall
1More Stylish review
Mobile

Android will soon monitor battery of wireless earbuds, find them if they get lost

Google will soon roll out new features that will improve Android support for true wireless earbuds. The planned features include the ability to monitor the charge of the wireless earbuds and Find My Device compatibility.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
tinder snapchat wheel video news go
Mobile

Tinder tries to break up with the Google Play Store with new payment process

Tinder launched a new payment process that allows the dating app to bypass Google Play Store fees. Unlike others that have worked around app store fees, Tinder remains listed while in open defiance of the Google Play Store requirements.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Asus ROG Phone 2
Mobile

The fast ROG Phone 2 is Asus' new giant-sized mobile gaming monster

Asus has announced a sequel to the ROG Phone (that stands for Republic of Gamers, for those new to the company's gaming brand) called the ROG Phone 2, and it's a massively powerful, giant-sized mobile gaming monster.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mobile

Apple’s slick, smooth iPad Pro screen tech may come to 2020 iPhone

The screen technology which makes Apple’s iPad Pro such a viewing pleasure may come to the 2020 iPhone. Apparently, Apple is talking to screen suppliers about introducing a phone screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Google Pixel 4
Mobile

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL: Everything we know

Rumors abound about the Google Pixel 4, Google's next Pixel phone following the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. Getting around the leaks, Google straight-up teased an image of the back of the phone. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom review
Product Review

You’ll love the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom’s camera, but the software is iffy

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom’s special camera is a great reason to look closely at the phone, but what about the rest of the package? There are ups and downs, and we go into detail about them in our review.
Posted By Andy Boxall
how to play YouTube in the background
Mobile

Learn how to play YouTube in the background on iOS and Android

We show you how to play YouTube in the background with apps such as Opera, Chrome, and Firefox -- along with the premium offerings like YouTube Premium -- whether you have an Android or iOS device.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Mobile

The Pixel 4 may have face-sensing tech that goes beyond the iPhone XS

The Pixel 4 is on the way. It may be packing some new tech for Google, and leaked screen protectors are implying Google's next flagship will have face-sensing tech that's beyond even Apple's iPhone XS.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Huawei flagship at AT&T
Mobile

Huawei is secretly helping build North Korea’s wireless network, report says

Tensions between Chinese mobile giant Huawei and the U.S. are likely to rise even higher after the Washington Post reported that the company has allegedly been secretly working with a Chinese state-owned firm to build and maintain North…
Posted By Mark Jansen
equalizer settings
Home Theater

How to master your equalizer settings for the perfect sound

You may know what an EQ is, but do you know how to adjust equalizer settings for the best possible sound? We go through the basics of the modern EQ and lay out some guidelines for how to achieve tip-top sound from your system.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Product Review

Price be damned, the OnePlus 7 Pro is bigger and faster than ever before

OnePlus has delivered its biggest, and fastest smartphone ever in the OnePlus 7 Pro. It’s also more expensive than before, with a $750 price tag hanging from the most technically impressive model.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Nokia 8110 4G Hands-on Review
Mobile

Leak shows Android running on purported Nokia feature phone

A leaked image appears to show a Nokia feature phone running a modified version of Android, complete with Google Voice Search, YouTube, and all. This would be a market-changing collaboration between Google and HMD.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
Samsung Galaxy s10 plus hands-on
Mobile

The best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus cases to protect your $1,000 phone

Can't get enough of big phones? The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is absolutely up your alley. But it's still fragile, and damage is easily gathered through normal life. Protect it with the best Galaxy S10 Plus cases.
Posted By Corey Gaskin