 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple just warned some iPhone users about a dangerous spyware attack

By
The back of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple is warning iPhone users in 98 countries to be on the lookout for potential mercenary spyware attacks. According to TechCrunch, this is the company’s second such warning in 2024.

Folks in the affected countries are receiving the following message from Apple: “Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID -xxx-.”

Recommended Videos

The warning goes on to say: “This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it’s never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning — please take it seriously.”

Apple did not release the 98 nations affected by this warning. However, TechCrunch confirmed India is one of them. According to a notice on its website, Apple has sent threat notifications to affected users multiple times since 2021. As of April of this year, users in 150 countries were contacted when possible problems were detected. The most recent notice was sent to users in 92 nations in April.

When Apple detects activity consistent with a mercenary spyware attack, it contacts users in two ways. First, it adds a threat notification at the top of the page after a user has signed into the Apple ID website. Second, it sends email and iMessage notifications to the users.

So, what does all of this mean for you? Hopefully, nothing. Apple is only sending this warning to people who are in danger of the spyware attack. As such, if you haven’t yet received a notice from Apple about the possible mercenary spyware attack, your account is almost certainly in the clear. It’s worth keeping an eye out just in case you missed it, but if you haven’t seen anything yet, you’re likely fine.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The Google Pixel 9 may steal a key iPhone 16 Pro feature
A render of the Google Pixel 9 smartphone in black.

Google Pixel 9 OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

We've officially entered the second half of the year, which means we're ever closer to new flagship phones from Apple and Google. Now, the news is that one of the most anticipated new features likely to arrive on the iPhone 16 Pro series could also be coming to the Google Pixel 9.

Read more
Forget about iOS 18. Apple has already started working on its next big iPhone update
A person demonstrating the new Siri revamped with Apple Intelligence at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.

When it comes to technology, everything is always in motion and evolving. One example of this is Apple’s iOS 19 software update. Yes, iOS 19. Even before iOS 18 is released to the public, it seems that Apple is already hard at work on the next version of iOS, which won’t even be announced until next June.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple developers are actively starting work on the 2025 operating systems for its most important products. Each already has an internal name. For example, the next version of iOS is called “Luck,” while macOS 16 is described as “Cheer.” “Nepali” is the name for watchOS 12, while “Discovery” concerns visionOS 3. No doubt, iPadOS 19 is also in the pipeline.

Read more
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could redefine smartphone batteries
Insides of an iPhone depicted as a wallpaper.

Apple is reportedly eyeing a major battery upgrade for its next iPhone -- one that will not only boost the per-charge efficiency but also pave the way for easier (and hopefully cheaper) repairs. Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known industry insider for Apple moves and analyst at Tianfeng International Securities, writes in his latest investor note that Apple is making modifications to the iPhone 16 Pro Max's lithium-ion battery that will increase the energy density.

Battery density is defined as the amount of energy that can be stored per volume, and it is usually measured in watt-hours per liter for an average lithium-based battery, the kind used in smartphones. The benefits of a higher-density battery mean more electrical energy can be put inside a pack, or conversely, the size of the battery can be shrunk without reducing the capacity.

Read more