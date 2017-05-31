Apple regulatory filings point to new iPad and MacBook Pro models

Why it matters to you Apple may be preparing to refresh its line of iPads, MacBooks, and peripherals.

Apple’s annual World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) kicks off during the first week in June, and while it’s impossible to predict just what the Cupertino, California-based company will announce during the conference’s Monday, June 5 keynote, leaks are helping to paint a clearer picture. On Wednesday, May 30, a filing published at the Eurasian Economic Commission, the Russian regulatory body that certifies encrypted devices, appears to show previously unannounced Apple products including a wireless keyboard and multiple iPad models.

The filings, which were spotted by Consomac, show at least four new iOS 10-touting iPads with model numbers A1670, A1671, A1701, and A1709. 9to5Mac speculates that two of the iPads are Wi-Fi models (A1670, A1701); that two are equipped with cellular radios (A1671, A1709); and that the A1701 and 1709 are new 10.5-inch iPad Pros.

Another number referenced in the filing, A1843, might be a revised version of Apple’s Magic Keyboard. The timing is right — it’s been two years since Apple released the last Magic Keyboard, which added an internal rechargable battery and a Lightning connector.

The documents also make mention of Apple’s Mac lineup, but potentially in error — the model numbers are linked to the company’s current-generation Mac Pro, iMac, and Mac mini.

That’s not to suggest Apple won’t announce new MacBook Pro models at WWDC, though. MacRumors notes that the firm last refreshed the MacBook in October 2016, after it went a whopping 527 days without an update. (In contrast, only 220 days will have passed if Apple launches new MacBook Pro models on June 5 — below the average timeframe of 320 days between any two MacBook Pro generations.) And earlier this week, MacRumors reported that Apple Store delivery estimates for MacBook Pro orders had slipped to the second week in June, suggesting new notebooks are imminent.

Alongside new iPads, peripherals, and MacBooks, Apple is likely to talk about major software updates — namely iOS 11 and MacOS 10.13 — at WWDC. And it might take the wraps off a new Apple TV with 4K support — potentially one that supports Vudu and Amazon Video.

But those aren’t the only new products Apple’s expected to announce.

According to Bloomberg, company engineers have been testing a Siri-powered smart home speaker that will compete with Google’s eponymous Google Home and Amazon’s Echo. It’s rumored to support Apple’s wireless AirPlay standard, and reportedly sports Beats technology, a touchscreen, support for HomeKit, and a modified variant of Apple’s iOS operating system.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait long to find out. Apple’s WWDC keynote takes place June 5 at 10 a.m. PT.