iPad Mini, iPad Air, and 10.2-inch iPad prices slashed for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By

There’s no better way to purchase a new iPad than from Black Friday deals, as the discounts are the largest that you’ll enjoy for the year. Whether you’re buying one for yourself or for a loved one, different models Apple’s tablet are on sale for much cheaper than usual from Amazon, and we’ve rounded up our favorite picks below. However, since iPad Black Friday deals almost always sell out quickly, we highly recommend that you make your decision on what to get as soon as possible.

Apple iPad 9th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $230, was $329

The iPad on a tablet displaying web content.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The ninth-generation Apple iPad, also known as the iPad 10.2 because of the size of its Retina display, remains on our list of the best iPads despite its 2021 release date as it’s our top option on a budget. It’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip, which is still pretty fast by today’s standards, especially since you can update it to iPadOS 17, which is the latest version of Apple’s operating system for its tablets.

Apple iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $349, was $449

Someone holding the yellow iPad (2022) in front of trees with orange, yellow leaves.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The 10th-generation Apple iPad is the latest model of the brand’s line of entry-level tablets. It features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, with improved performance from its predecessor thanks to the A14 Bionic chip. It keeps the previous generation’s 12MP Ultra Wide front camera that supports Center Stage that keeps you at the center of the screen during video calls, while upgrading to a 12MP Wide back camera.

Apple iPad Mini 6th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $400, was $499

The Apple Pencil attaches to the iPad mini magnetically.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you want an iPad that you can comfortably hold in one hand while you access your apps and watch streaming content, go for the sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini. It may be smaller than other iPad models with its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, but it packs a punch in terms of performance because it’s powered by the A15 Bionic chip, and its speakers are also pretty loud.

Apple iPad Air 5th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $500, was $599

The back of the iPad Air 5.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

We crowned the fifth-generation Apple iPad Air as our top overall choice among the best tablets for a variety of reasons, and it all begins with the high-performance M1 processor that makes the device run very quick and smoothly. It features a sharp and colorful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and the slim and light design that’s the trademark of the iPad Air line.

Aaron Mamiit
