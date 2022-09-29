 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Reverse wireless charging on the iPhone gets one step closer to reality

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

Reverse charging has been a frequently requested feature among Apple fans for years, but now it seems like the dream might become a reality thanks to a new patent filed by the company.

Reverse charging is a feature that would allow you to charge your iPhone wirelessly using another iPhone. If implemented across all Apple hardware, it could reshape the landscape of low-battery anxiety that many have been facing as more of our lives become dependent on chargeable devices. It’s also something that’s still missing on the most recent iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Nomad Base One Max charging an iPhone and an Apple Watch.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

As first spotted by PatentlyApple, the patent looks to make back-to-back wireless iPhone charging an option in the future. In recent years, there have been scattered signs pointing to different versions of Apple making use of reverse wireless charging — such as patents suggesting the ability to charge accessories using an iPhone or an iPad. But this is the first time we’re seeing phone-to-phone charging in any of the company’s patents.

In fact, this patent seems to be rolling a lot of the other reverse charging features that we’ve seen in previous patents into one package. If implemented, it would essentially allow any Apple product to wirelessly charge other Apple hardware. Based on the direction that Apple has been moving with features like Universal Control that connect all Apple devices together wirelessly, it feels plausible that reverse charging could be the next step to complete device connectivity.

The context surrounding Apple’s other seemingly abandoned reverse charging patents is extremely important when looking at this new one. Even if it is Apple’s intention to finally move forward with reverse charging, the patent was only just filed. In other words, there’s a chance that we won’t be seeing it in use for a while.

Reverse charging already exists in a minor way in the Apple ecosystem. The iPhone 12 introduced the feature by being able to charge Apple’s MagSafe battery pack, so there’s certainly precedent for it moving forward. What exactly that could become and when we’ll see, however, is still unknown.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
These 80+ apps could be running adware on your iPhone or Android device
Illustration of an infected iPhone
Nreal’s Air AR glasses head to the U.S., ready to rock with iPhones
Nreal Air AR glasses
Experts say the iPhone 14’s satellite feature may have a dangerous side effect
Someone holding up an iPhone 14 to their ear.
Which $1,000 phone has the better camera — iPhone 14 Pro or Galaxy Z Flip 4?
iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy Z Flip 4 camera modules.
How to add multiple wallpapers and change your home screen on iOS 16
An iPhone with iOS 16, showing the new Lock Screen.
The best touchscreen laptops for 2022
HP Spectre x360 15 2019 review
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen
An iPhone with iOS 16, showing the new Lock Screen.
How to use iOS 16 photo cutout to cut and paste images
The image background remover feature from iOS 16 being used on a photo of a dog.
The best selfie apps for iOS and Android
Best selfie apps
How the Galaxy Z Flip 4 fixed my unhealthy phone habits
The cover screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
iOS 16’s biggest Apple Pay feature might be delayed until 2023
Apple Pay Later feature being displayed on four iphones all lined up in a row. The displays of the phones showcase the different payment dates and lock screen notifications that will come with the feature.
Best iPhone deals and sales for September 2022
iPhone 13 Pro in blue.